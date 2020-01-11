How to watch Friends online now that it's gone from Netflix

Friends, the NBC hit starring Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and others, is largely considered one of the best sitcoms of all time. And if you're wondering how to watch Friends online now that it's harder to find on streaming services, we've got you covered.

The hit series from the 1990s gave people a glimpse into an apartment building, where friends lived, shared funny experiences, and fell in love. It was one of the most beloved NBC series of all time, and has been one of the best-selling series on DVD and Blu-ray.

More recently, Friends has proven to be one of the biggest hits in streaming, thanks in no small part to Netflix giving people around the U.S. the opportunity to binge-watch the series whenever they see fit.

Unfortunately, Netflix just removed Friends from its streaming service in January 2020 after it lost the streaming rights. Now, those who have been binge-watching the show, or worse, couldn’t complete it before it was taken down, are left without a solution.

But it’s not over. In a bid to save you from your Friends withdrawals and help you find the series you love, we’ve compiled the following guide on how to watch Friends online.

How to watch Friends online using live TV services

If you don’t want to pay for each season, going with live television streaming and a cloud DVR could be a great solution for how to watch Friends online.

For instance, services like YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu with Live TV all come with a cloud DVR built-in. And there is no shortage of Friends episodes airing each day on television on networks such as TBS, Comedy Central and Paramount Network.

The idea would be to go to your streaming service’s channel guide and record each episode of Friends. Then you can store those episodes in your cloud DVR and stream them whenever you want.

Moreover, there are some streaming services, like Sling and Hulu, that offer Friends on-demand as part of their platforms. You should look at your streaming offering’s on-demand content and see if Friends is available.

Sling TV: Starting at $30 per month, Sling TV has several options for watching Friends online. The Sling Orange package shows Friends via Comedy Central and TBS, while Sling Blue airs Friends via the Paramount Network. View Deal

How to watch Friends online: buy individual episodes and seasons

Unfortunately, there are no easy ways to stream the entirety of Friends online with a simple monthly subscription. But there are ways to buy the episodes or seasons you'd like to binge.

On services such as Google Play to Sony’s PlayStation Store, you can find Friends shows and episodes. In some cases, you can pay for the episodes, and in others, you’re paying for the entire seasons. Either way, it’ll be somewhat expensive.

Here’s a rundown of how to find Friends shows and episodes — and what they cost.

That might be a heavy haul. Friends spanned ten seasons and 236 episodes. If you buy all ten seasons, you’re looking at a total cost of about $200. If you opt for the episode route, you’re looking at a total cost of nearly $472.

That’s a big difference than the $10 a month you were paying for Netflix to access Friends and countless other series and movies.

How to watch Friends online on HBO Max

While figuring out how to watch Friends online is a bit tricky right now, a big solution is coming in May: HBO Max .

That streaming service, from WarnerMedia, promises to house HBO content, but also a wide variety of films and series from Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, and countless others. The service will also be home to a slew of original series. It’ll cost $14.99 per month when it launches in May.

WarnerMedia has announced plans to exclusively stream Friends starting at HBO Max’s launch. If you can stomach paying for yet another streaming service, HBO Max will give you a far more cost-efficient way to watch the series.

How to watch Friends from anywhere in the world

If you're looking to binge on Friends while traveling in another country -- or if your region doesn't have Friends at all -- you're not out of luck. Using a VPN, you can virtually set your location to one that supports the streaming service you need to watch Friends online.

We've tested many different services, and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. We like the mix of performance and customer support you get from ExpressVPN, and the cost is low if you sign up for annual service.