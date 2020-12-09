Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical airs Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.
Journey to Whoville and watch Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical online and on NBC. The beloved children's book is turning into a musical starring Matthew Morrison as the green grump and featuring the hit songs "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas."
Dr. Seuss' timeless tale centers on the reclusive, curmudgeonly Grinch, who lives in solitude in a cave on Mt. Crumpit. He comes up with a scheme to steal Christmas from the Whos in Whoville by disguising himself as Santa Claus and taking all their gifts and decorations. But his plan doesn't quite work out when, to his surprise, the Whos still celebrate Christmas with a heartwarming display of joy and love.
- Best Christmas movies to stream now
- How to watch A Christmas Story online
- Gift ideas 2020: The best tech gifts of the year
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical was filmed at the Troubadour Theatre in London. The book and lyrics are by Tim Mason, with music by Mel Marvin. This is NBC's sixth musical stage production broadcast in recent years. Others include The Sound of Music, Peter Pan and Hairspray.
Here is everything to know about how to watch Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical online.
How to watch Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical from anywhere on Earth
Just because NBC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.
Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.
We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal
How to watch Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical in the US
In the U.S., fans can watch Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.
The broadcast network can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.
If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch NBC on a live TV service, like Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.
We recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market. Another good option is NBCUniversal's own streaming service, Peacock.
Sling TV offers a three-day free trial to check out all of its live TV features. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including NBC and Fox (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. View Deal
Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Family Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network. View Deal
Peacock is NBCUniversal's very own streaming network. The ad-supported Free tier comes with over 7,500 hours of content, while Peacock Premium ($4.99 per month) lets you stream new episodes of current shows the next day. View Deal
How to watch Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical in the UK and Canada
Bad news for Brits and Canadians — Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical isn't airing on any channels in your countries.
For Americans abroad who want to use streaming services they already pay for, check out ExpressVPN.
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical trailer
Ready to watch a mean song and dance routine? The Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical trailer provides a sneak peek at Matthew Morrison's theatrical chops (and excellent makeup) as the Christmas curmudgeon.
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical cast
The cast of Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical is led by Matthew Morrison as the green grump The Grinch.
Joining him are:
- Denis O’Hare as adult Max, The Grinch’s faithful dog
- Booboo Stewart as young Max
- Amelia Minto as Cindy-Lou Who