Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical start time, channel Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical airs Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Journey to Whoville and watch Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical online and on NBC. The beloved children's book is turning into a musical starring Matthew Morrison as the green grump and featuring the hit songs "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas."

Dr. Seuss' timeless tale centers on the reclusive, curmudgeonly Grinch, who lives in solitude in a cave on Mt. Crumpit. He comes up with a scheme to steal Christmas from the Whos in Whoville by disguising himself as Santa Claus and taking all their gifts and decorations. But his plan doesn't quite work out when, to his surprise, the Whos still celebrate Christmas with a heartwarming display of joy and love.

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical was filmed at the Troubadour Theatre in London. The book and lyrics are by Tim Mason, with music by Mel Marvin. This is NBC's sixth musical stage production broadcast in recent years. Others include The Sound of Music, Peter Pan and Hairspray.

Here is everything to know about how to watch Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical online.

How to watch Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical from anywhere on Earth

Just because NBC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

How to watch Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical in the US

In the U.S., fans can watch Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

The broadcast network can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch NBC on a live TV service, like Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

We recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market. Another good option is NBCUniversal's own streaming service, Peacock.

Sling TV offers a three-day free trial to check out all of its live TV features. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including NBC and Fox (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. View Deal

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Family Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network. View Deal

Peacock is NBCUniversal's very own streaming network. The ad-supported Free tier comes with over 7,500 hours of content, while Peacock Premium ($4.99 per month) lets you stream new episodes of current shows the next day. View Deal

How to watch Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical in the UK and Canada

Bad news for Brits and Canadians — Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical isn't airing on any channels in your countries.

For Americans abroad who want to use streaming services they already pay for, check out ExpressVPN.

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical trailer

Ready to watch a mean song and dance routine? The Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical trailer provides a sneak peek at Matthew Morrison's theatrical chops (and excellent makeup) as the Christmas curmudgeon.

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical cast

The cast of Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical is led by Matthew Morrison as the green grump The Grinch.

Joining him are: