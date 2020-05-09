How to watch Disney Family Singalong 2 online from anywhere on Earth

Celebrate Mother's Day with whole family and watch Disney Family Singalong 2, the second installment of the musical special which features celebrities leading a nationwide, home karaoke session of classic Disney songs.

Like the first special, The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II aims to bring people together while they are staying apart due to the pandemic. But just because we're all social distancing doesn't mean we can't belt out Disney tunes from the comfort of our living room — along with big-name celebs like Katy Perry, John Legend, Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Hudson and more.

Disney Family Singalong 2 channel, start time The Disney Family Singalong 2 will air Sunday, May 10 at 7 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

The 60-minute special will once again raise money for Feeding America, an organization supporting people facing hunger and the food banks who help them during the pandemic.

The first Disney Family Singalong was a huge success, featuring music stars like Aguilera, Michael Buble, Demi Lovato and the cast of High School Musical. Beyonce also made a surprise appearance to sing "When You Wish Upon a Star" from Pinocchio.

We've got the full playlist of songs below, which includes "A Whole New World" from Aladdin performed by Idina Menzel and Ben Platt, "Remember Me" from Coco by Miguel and "Hakuna Matata" by Lion King stars Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner and Donald Glover.

Here's everything you need to know about Disney Family Singalong Volume II.

How to watch Disney Family Singalong 2 from anywhere on earth

Just because ABC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean Americans abroad need to miss the Disney Family Singalong Volume II. Watching live with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Disney Family Singalong 2 in the US

The Disney Family Singalong Volume II will air Sunday, May 10 at 7 p.m. Eastern on ABC, but you'll need a digital antenna or a cable TV package.

If you've cut the cord, you can watch on several live TV streaming services, including Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Hulu, which also offers original programming like The Bravest Knight and The Doozers. It's also got a 1-week free trial. YouTube TV is a great choice for those who want to record everything, as it's got an unlimited Cloud DVR.

The Disney Family Singalong 2 is one of many programs you can watch on Hulu, which contains top original programming as well as next-day airings of popular series. The service also boasts a huge library of favorite films and shows. For live TV programming, Hulu With Live TV offers more than 65 channels.

How to watch The Disney Family Singalong 2 in Canada

Hulu isn't in Canada, so Americans visiting the great white north will want to test out a VPN service, such as ExpressVPN along with everyone back home.

How to watch the Disney Family Singalong 2 in the UK

Bad news, Brits: There doesn't appear to be a way to watch the Disney Family Singalong Volume II on any UK channels. Americans in the UK should look at ExpressVPN to watch along with everyone back home.

How to watch the Disney Family Singalong 2 on Disney Plus

After airing live on BC, The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II will stream on Disney Plus. There is no confirmed release date, so stay tuned for an announcement.

After airing live on BC, The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II will stream on Disney Plus. There is no confirmed release date, so stay tuned for an announcement.

The Disney Family Singalong 2 cast

Volume II is just as star-studded as the first Disney Family Singalong. Ryan Seacrest returns as the host, as does animated Mickey to guide the on-screen lyrics, allowing audiences, families, roommates and loved ones to follow along in perfect harmony.

The celebrity guests include:

Katy Perry

John Legend

Christina Aguilera

Jennifer Hudson

Seth Rogen

Billy Eichner

Donald Glover

Josh Gad

Chloe x Halle

Halsey

Derek Hough

Idina Menzel

Miguel

KeKe Palmer

Tituss Burgess

Sabrina Carpenter

Dancing with the Stars pros Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber and Emma Slater

The Disney Family Singalong 2 songs playlist

Expect some amazing performances from the Disney Family Singalong Volume II cast members. Here's a playlist of songs so far: