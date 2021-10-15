How to watch DC Fandome 2021 online — what you need to know

Trying to find out how to watch DC Fandome 2021 online — and specifically when to watch to learn about the movies and shows you care about the most — is difficult this year. And DC itself is to blame for that. Unlike last year, DC is being more cagey about its attack strategy, and turned DC Fandome into what is essentially its version of a Nintendo Direct — focused on all the upcoming DC movies and shows and video games.

To quote DC's own Fandome FAQ, "The full schedule of events is being kept under lock and key in the Fortress of Solitude, but we have a Multiverse of amazing content and announcements that we can’t wait to share with you!" That said, we do know when and how to tune in to DC Fandome 2021, what movies and shows to expect updates for (and sometimes what kind of content they'll be showing) and even how long it will be.

How to watch DC Fandome online

DC Fandome starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST on Saturday, October 16. DC's said to expect the stream to run approximately 4 hours, so it may not end at 5 p.m. ET on the dot if they run over. We've blocked our calendar out until 5:15 p.m. ET.

So, at that time, you'll want to be on one of a few different sites or streams. There's DCFandome.com if you want to watch the direct live feed, but that's not as great if you're wanting to watch on your TV or elsewhere.

The DC YouTube page will be hosting a stream that we've embedded below, and it will also be on the official DC Twitch, Facebook and Twitter. So, pick your favorite. We would suggest avoiding Facebook and Twitter, though, as they've always had the lower video-quality live streams.

DC Fandome 2021: What to expect

The biggest news of DC Fandome appears to be the next trailer for The Batman movie, Matt Reeves' 2022 film starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne. In the previous trailer (released back at the previous DC Fandome in August of last year), we learned that the movie is taking place in Bruce Wayne's younger, more formative days — approximately two years into his run as Batman. It also teased Paul Dano's very dark Riddler, and showed us glimpses of Zoe Kravitz's Selina Kyle / Catwoman and Colin Farrell’s Oswald Cobblepot / Penguin. There also appeared to be a tease of a Joker-esque gang.

We're also going to get a "first look" at Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam and a sneak-peek at the universe-breaking The Flash. Will they actually show us Michael Keaton in the Batsuit in the latter? We hope so.

Behind-the-scenes content for Aquaman 2: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods will also be revealed.

Over on the HBO Max front, we're going to get doses of the John Cena-led Peacemaker series and a sneak peek of Harley Quinn season 3.

Gaming will also be on the table, as updates on Batman: Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League are promised.