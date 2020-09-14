How to watch Dancing With the Stars 2020: Season 29 cast, pros, judges and more

Dancing With the Stars 2020 start time, channel Dancing With the Stars season 29 premieres with a two-hour episode Monday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Soon, you can waltz right on over and watch Dancing With the Stars season 29 online and on ABC. The reality competition show is back for more ballroom dancing action, with 15 celebrities set to find their partners and learn the tango, foxtrot and cha-cha-cha.

The Dancing With the Stars cast list is definitely a fascinating one. There are once (and still) popular singers like Nelly and Backstreet Boy A.J. McLean, as well as former athletes like figure skater Johnny Weir and NFL tight end Vernon Davis. Bachelor Nation has its usual entry in former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe. But then there are some truly out-there selections, like animal rights activist Carole Baskin from Tiger King.

Dancing With the Stars 2020 ushers in some changes to the long-running series. Hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews are no longer part of the show, replaced by Tyra Banks. And there's a new, but familiar face at the judges' table: Derek Hough will take the spot of Len Goodman, who is unable to travel from the UK due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Speaking of restrictions, this season of DWTS will look very different. There's no audience, and the studio has been redesigned around that fact. The backing dancers and the band are also gone. The judges table is wider, so that they can practice social distancing from each other and from the dancers.

All of the contestants and pros will be tested five times a week. Each couple forms a "pod" and won't come into contact with the other couples. Even the pros who are married to each other will have to remain separate.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Dancing With the Stars 2020 online.

How to watch Dancing With the Stars season 29 anywhere, with a VPN

If you're away from home or traveling, ABC may not be available in your area. That doesn't mean you have to miss Dancing With the Stars season 29. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

View Deal

How to watch Dancing With the Stars season 29 in the US

U.S. fans can watch the Dancing With the Stars season 29 premiere episode on Monday, September 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The broadcast network is available if you have an antenna or cable package.

If you've cut the cord, you can watch Dancing With the Stars season 29 on several live TV streaming services, including Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Fubo, which offers more than 116 channels and 500 hours of Cloud DVR recording.

Fubo.TV is one of the best live TV streaming services in the market. And it offers a 7-day free trial so you check out all of its features without paying up front. Fubo's channel lineup includes local channels like ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox (depending on region) as well as top networks such as ESPN, AMC, Food Network, FX, MTV, Syfy and more.View Deal

How to watch Dancing With the Stars season 29 in Canada

Canadians can jive right along with American fans to watch the Dancing With the Stars season 29 premiere. The show is airing on CTV and on the CTV App.

How to watch Dancing With the Stars season 29 in the UK

Bad news for Brits. The UK has its original ballroom competition show, Strictly Come Dancing, which starts in October. But anyone who wants to watch the American version's season 29 will need to check out ExpressVPN.

Dancing With the Stars season 29 cast

The cast of Dancing With the Stars 2020 was announced on Good Morning America on Aug. 18. You can watch the introduction below.

Here are the 15 celebrities' names and professions:

Monica Aldama - Cheerleading coach from Netflix's Cheer

- Cheerleading coach from Netflix's Cheer Carole Baskin - Big cat rights activist from Netflix's Tiger King

- Big cat rights activist from Netflix's Tiger King Kaitlyn Bristowe - The Bachelorette season 11 lead

- The Bachelorette season 11 lead Vernon Davis - Former NFL tight end

- Former NFL tight end Anne Heche - Actress (Psycho, The Brave)

- Actress (Psycho, The Brave) Skai Jackson - Disney Channel actress (Jessie, Bunk'd)

- Disney Channel actress (Jessie, Bunk'd) Justina Machado - Actress (One Day at a Time)

- Actress (One Day at a Time) Jeannie Mai - TV host and stylist (The Real, Holey Moley)

- TV host and stylist (The Real, Holey Moley) AJ McLean - Backstreet Boys singer

- Backstreet Boys singer Jesse Metcalfe - Actor (Desperate Housewives, Dallas)

- Actor (Desperate Housewives, Dallas) Nelly - Rapper & singer

- Rapper & singer Charles Oakley - Former NBA power forward

- Former NBA power forward Nev Schulman - Host and producer of MTV's Catfish

- Host and producer of MTV's Catfish Chrishell Stause - Reality TV actress (Selling Sunset)

- Reality TV actress (Selling Sunset) Johnny Weir - Olympic figure skater

Dancing With the Stars pros

The lineup of 15 professional dancers was announced on August 24, but the partnerships will be revealed live on season 29's premiere episode.

Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson, who are both pregnant, will not be returning as pros this season. In their place, two new pros are stepping into their shoes: Daniella Karagach, who was previously a featured dancer, and Britt Stewart, a former troupe member and first black female pro.

Here's the full list of pros:

Brandon Armstrong

Alan Bersten

Sharna Burgess

Cheryl Burke

Artem Chigvintsev

Val Chmerkovskiy

Sasha Farber

Jenna Johnson

Daniella Karagach

Keo Motsepe

Peta Murgatroyd

Pasha Pashkov

Gleb Savchenko

Emma Slater

Britt Stewart

And here's their intro on GMA: