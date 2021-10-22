How to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 online — release time and more

Cue up "Frolic," it's almost time to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 online. And if Larry David's costars are to be believed, this could be his second-to-last.

Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 release date and time Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 1 airs at 10:40 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 24.

It's on HBO and HBO Max.

Yes, Jeff Garlin told IndieWire that Curb's 11th season may be the prelude to the swan song, saying "“We could maybe do one more [season], maybe ... You know, Larry is in his 70s. Don’t get me wrong, he’s in good shape." He also noted that it's also about his own condition, as doing it all at "fifty-f*cking-nine [is] exhausting."

The big topic for the season, according to an EW interview with executive producer Jeff Schaffer, is that everyone (except Larry) has become a bit more introspective during the stay-at-home era of the Covid-19 pandemic. And Larry, predictably, doesn't mind ruffling feathers.

Also, expect to see old familiar faces. While Richard Lewis was possibly not going to be in the new season, he's actually in the trailer. The trailer for the season, which you can watch below, features more of the never-ending battle of Larry vs Susie, a rambling monologue from J.B. Smoove, bits of Jon Hamm, Richard Kind and Vince Vaughn and Larry ripping on people who sit in traffic. Even Seth Rogen appears, as a long-haired hippie-looking fellow.

Here's everything you need to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11. Plus, watch the trailer below:

How to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 online

In the U.S., Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 premieres Sunday, October 24 at 10:40 p.m. ET on HBO. It will also stream concurrently and on demand on HBO Max.

Season 5 consists of 10 total episodes, which will air weekly on Sundays.

How to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 in Canada

Canadians can watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 with a subscription to Crave. New episodes will drop at the same time as the U.S. airing.

Crave has a 7-day free trial. After that, the Movies + HBO package costs $19.98 CAD per month.

If you're an American traveling abroad and want to use your HBO Max subscription, you'll need to look into the best VPN services.

How to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 in the UK

Brits can watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 on Sky Comedy. It will air first on Monday, October 25 at 9 p.m. BST, a day after its U.S. airing.

You can also stream Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episodes on-demand with the Sky Go app, which you can access with any one of Sky's packages and deals.

If you're an HBO Max subscriber traveling abroad and want to avoid spoilers, you'll need to look into the best VPN services.