How to watch Cruella online — where to stream the Disney movie

We're ready to watch the Cruella movie online (and in theaters), to see how on Earth Emma Stone will turn one of the most vile (yet stylish) Disney villains into a hero. Maybe an anti-hero? We shall see how Cruella de Vil became the fashionista she is today.

This is the latest Disney villain to get their time in the spotlight, following Maleficent. Are these movies just a new way to mine IP, or will we get an interesting adventure? Judging by the trailer, it will be the latter. But if you want to watch Cruella online, you're gonna need to pony up a little extra.

Earlier this year, Disney confirmed that Cruella would be coming out both in theaters and on Disney Plus. The only catch? You need to pay extra on Disney Plus Premier Access. This makes Cruella a good deal for families, but not a huge deal for singletons who can go to theaters.

The story of Cruella is simple, and a bit of "The Devil Wears Prada." Stone plays Estella de Vil, a wanna-be fashion designer, who suffers under her bullying boss Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson). Eventually, Cruella finds her new moniker and path of crime.

How to watch the Cruella movie online with Disney Plus

Cruella is available for pre-order now on Disney Plus, and debuts on Friday, May 28.

Viewers will need a Disney Plus subscription and pay for Premier Access, which costs $29.99. Once purchased, you can watch Cruella as many times as you'd like.

Disney Plus is available worldwide.