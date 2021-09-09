How to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine series finale online: episode 9 and 10 time, channel and more

All good things must come to an end. Next week, it will be time to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine series finale online. The NBC comedy has delivered all of the usual cop shenanigans in season 8, the final chapter. And now, fans will say goodbye to Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg), Captain Holt (Andre Braugher), Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero) and all the other detectives of the Nine-Nine precinct.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine series finale start time, channel Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 episodes 9 and 10 air at 8 p.m. Thursday, September 16 on NBC.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine series finale (episodes 9 and 10 of season 8) are titled "The Last Day" parts 1 and 2. Already, fans are speculating that the title refers to Peralta's last day on the force.

The final season has hinted at Jake's disillusionment with policing and racial injustice. Perhaps he'll join former detective Rosa Diaz as a private eye.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine series finale online. Just don't expect to find it on Peacock — it's not there.

How to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine series finale from anywhere

Just because NBC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Brooklyn Nine-Nine series finale if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your website or streaming service of choice and tune in.

How to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine series finale online in the US

In the U.S., Brooklyn Nine-Nine series finale airs Thursday, September 16 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

NBC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch NBC on a live TV service, like Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

Cheaper Live TV Sling TV is one of the cheaper live TV services on the market. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including NBC and Fox (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. Right now, new subscribers can get the first month of Sling for just $10.View Deal

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Starter Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network. View Deal

Will Brooklyn Nine-Nine series finale stream on Hulu and Peacock?

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 episodes have been available to stream on Hulu in the days following the NBC airing. The series finale episodes will likely do the same.

However, they will not be streaming on Peacock. Yeah, we're not happy about it, either.

How to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 in the UK

Good news and bad news for Brits. In the past, Brooklyn Nine-Nine has aired on E4, and it's likely that will be the same case with season 8.

However, E4 hasn't yet announced the UK premiere date. It may be a few weeks or months after the U.S. debut.

For Americans abroad who want to use the services they already pay for, check out ExpressVPN.

How to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 in Canada

Canadians can tune into Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 and the series finale on CityTV the same day and time as American fans.