How to watch Borat 2 online: Trailer, release date, cast, reviews and how to watch for free

Borat 2 release date, cast Release date: Friday, Oct. 23

Director: Jason Woliner

Starring: Sacha Baron Cohen, Irina Nowak

Run-time: 1h 36min

Age rating: R

Rotten Tomatoes: 84%

We're more than ready to watch Borat 2 online. Yes, Sacha Baron Cohen is back in the suit he wears best, as journalist Borat Sagdiyev, who is returning to America and causes quite a bit of chaos. And as you can see above, he's very pro-face mask.

And he's not alone, either. As seen in the below trailer, the titular Borat has his daughter (played by Irina Nowak) riding shotgun (on thee roof of his car, no less). And Borat's mission? To match his daughter up with someone close to the throne (U.S. President Donald J. Trump).

And, unsurprisingly, Cohen is jabbing at the state of America, with Borat bringing his daughter to a Women's Health Center where they meet a pastor who is working there and refuses to help her get an abortion.

Then, the COVID-19 quarantine hits and Borat puts himself in a log cabin-looking house with a couple of Americans who fear Democrat politicians more than Coronavirus. By the end of the trailer, you'll realize who he's trying to set his daughter up with, and it's a doozie.

Most recently, we've discovered that Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, is also involved in the film's goings on. Apparently, he gets quite close to Borat's "daughter."

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Borat 2 online right now. Plus, check out the trailer below:

How to watch Borat 2 with a VPN

If you're stuck abroad — away from countries where Borat 2 is available on Prime Video — you will likely run into geo-fenced restrictions on the platforms and services you can use. But with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch Borat 2 and all the other services you already pay for no matter where you are.

Based on our testing, the best VPN is ExpressVPN, which is easy to use and delivers fast internet speeds, making it simple to set up for streaming in no time at all. It also works on practically any device, starting with iOS and Android and including streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV. Plus, game consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, is a top choice for those looking to watch Borat 2. It's got a solid mix of safety, speed and ease-of-use. Plus, you get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year. If you've never used a VPN before and are curious and not sure, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.View Deal

How to watch Borat 2 for free

Borat 2 begins streaming on Friday (Oct. 23), and it's on Amazon Prime Video, not as a video on demand PPV, but as a part of the Prime Video catalogue. That means new members can see the movie for free with Prime's 30 Day Free Trial. Amazon sometimes offers trials for lapsed members, so it's worth a look if your membership isn't active.

Prime Video is available all around the world, with a few exceptions: China, Iran, North Korea and Syria.

You can watch Borat 2 on Prime Video as a part of your Prime membership. You can watch for free with Amazon's 30-day free trial , and the subscription costs $12.99 per month thereafter. Prime Video also has The Boys, Fleabag and many other original shows. View Deal

Borat 2 reviews

The reviews of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm are mostly positive. Here's a round-up of what movie critics are saying.

At Variety, Peter Debruge writes "it’s a relief that the 'Subsequent Moviefilm' is no dashed-off affair, but a parody on par with the original. Granted, audiences have a better idea of what to expect now, and the shaky camerawork and extreme attempts to make even scripted bits look spontaneous distract more than they add in the year 2020. But Borat has lost none of his bite, treading that same fine line between sophomoric humor and pointed political satire."

Entertainment Weekly gave Borat 2 an A-, and Lean Greenblatt's review calls it "not the Borat we deserve, maybe, but the one we need right now" before noting the film's "entire axis spins on the kind of extreme discomfort comedy you almost need a pillow to chew on and a pile of Xanax to get through, that's also the particular genius of Baron Cohen, an artist who instinctively knows how to hold up a mirror — and that a cracked one can show us, maybe better than anything, exactly what we need to see."

The BBC's Nicholas Barber writes "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is nowhere near as hilarious as its predecessor. The pranks tend to be longer and baggier, more audacious than funny, and there is nothing to match the gross-out brilliance of the naked wrestling, or the magnificent silliness of keeping a bear in the back of an ice cream van. But be patient: the last half hour of Subsequent Moviefilm has enough fine material to make it all worthwhile."

Others have weighed in as well. Adam McKay (director of Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy) tweeted "I laughed so hard I made embarrassing sounds when I saw #Borat2. And on top of that it gets to the twisted insane clown car heart of America in a way that nothing else has."

Actor/writer/director Seth Rogen's also seen Borat 2, tweeting "I’ve seen #Borat2 around six times over the last few months, and I can’t wait to watch it a seventh. It’s crazy and wonderful and couldn’t be more timely. It also has a few of the funniest scenes I’ve ever seen in a movie. I’m excited for you to see it."

Borat 2 cast

In addition to the top-billed cast below, it seems that Rudy Giuliani and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence appear as themselves in the film. The rest of the cast of victims of Borat's humor are not listed online.