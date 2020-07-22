How to watch Blindspot season 5 online: Series finale start time, cast, trailer

Blindspot season 5 start time, channel The Blindspot series finale airs tomorrow (Thursday, July 23) at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

There's no more ink to read, when you watch Blindspot season 5 online for the last time. The Blindspot series finale is airing tomorrow night, wrapping up the story that began with Jane Doe (Jaimie Alexander) waking up covered in mysterious tattoos. The final season of Blindspot has been full of even more twists, turns and thrills, but there are a few remaining threads to tie off in the series finale.

Blindspot season 5, episode 11 is titled "“Iunne Ennui. Though big bad Madeline Burke (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio) died, Ivy Sands (Julee Cerda) still remains a threat. The team is also trying to save Jane, was seemingly exposed to ZIP last week. But they may not even have jobs anymore, since the interim FBI director dismisses them from their roles.

In an exclusive preview clip on TV Line, the director informs the team, "You’ve all been through a lot, but so has the bureau. This office has had its fill of tumult and aspersions. We need a reset — a new director, a new beginning.” But really, as Rich Dotcom (Ennis Esmer) snarks, "Which, for us, means an ending."

While Blindspot fans may have been surprised that Madeline was defeated in the penultimate episode, show creator Martin Gero explained to Entertainment Weekly, "We wanted to give the maximum amount of space to focus on the team and our characters that had been there for five years."

Gero hopes that fans are happy with the ending. "I'm dying to see what people think of this last episode," he said. "We do something really incredible that that took a year to pull off, to be honest, and I'm just so thrilled that we that we did it."

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Blindspot season 5 and the series finale online.

How to watch Blindspot season 5 online anywhere, with a VPN

Just because NBC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch Blindspot season 5 and the series finale if the location you're traveling to doesn't offer it. Watching your favorite shows using the services you already pay for, along with the rest of the internet, can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network).

How to watch Blindspot season 5 and series finale in the US

American fans can watch the Blindspot series finale on Thursday, July 23 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, if they have a digital antenna or a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Blindspot on several live TV streaming services (depending on your region), including Sling TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV, which is $30 a month and offers more than 50 channels, including Comedy Central, ESPN and some local networks. YouTube TV is a better choice if you want to record a lot of shows, since it offers a Cloud DVR with unlimited storage.

How to watch Blindspot season 5 in the UK

Bad news, UK fans of Blindspot. Season 5 does not yet have a specific premiere date — just the vague time frame of summer 2020 (which is already more than half gone). Previous Blindspot seasons have aired on Sky Living/Sky Witness. Americans abroad can watch along by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Blindspot season 5 in Canada

Like the unlucky Brits, Canadians will have to wait to watch Blindspot season 5, since it doesn't have a premiere date or channel (previous seasons have aired on CTV). If you don't want to get spoiled on the series finale, watch with U.S. viewers by using ExpressVPN.

Blindspot season 5 cast

The Blindspot cast is led by its two leads, Jaimie Alexander as Remi "Jane Doe" Briggs and Sullivan Stapleton as Kurt Weller, an FBI special agent at the New York field office.

They are joined by other Blindspot cast members, including:

Rob Brown as Edgar Reade , FBI special agent with romantic ties to Zapata

, FBI special agent with romantic ties to Zapata Audrey Esparza as Natasha "Tasha" Zapata , FBI special agent who joins the CIA

, FBI special agent who joins the CIA Ashley Johnson as Patterson , FBI special agent and head of the FBI Forensic Science Unit, responsible for studying and identifying Jane's tattoos

, FBI special agent and head of the FBI Forensic Science Unit, responsible for studying and identifying Jane's tattoos Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio as Madeline Burke, a major stockholder in the company HCI Global.

a major stockholder in the company HCI Global. Ennis Esmer as Rich Dotcom, real name Gord Enver, former computer programmer turned Internet crime lord

real name Gord Enver, former computer programmer turned Internet crime lord Ukweli Roach as Robert Borden , an FBI psychiatrist

, an FBI psychiatrist Raoul Bhaneja as Richard Shirley, Madeline Burke's lawyer

Madeline Burke's lawyer Julee Cerda as Ivy Sands, a mercenary leader and member of the Dabbur Zhan terrorist group

How to watch Blindspot season 1-4

Catch up on all the inky action that happened in Blindspot season 1, 2, 3 and 4 by bingeing episodes on Hulu. You can also watch on NBC.com.