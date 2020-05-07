How to watch Blindspot season 5 online: Episode 1 release date, cast, trailer and channel

Read the ink one last time when you watch Blindspot season 5 online. The final season of the NBC drama is almost here to wrap up the story that began with Jane Doe (Jaimie Alexander) waking up covered in mysterious tattoos. There will be will be more twists, turns and thrills, so be sure to find a way to watch Blindspot season 5 from anywhere on Earth.

Blindspot left off last year with a major cliffhanger: Jane and partner FBI special agent Kurt Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) had been framed for Project Helios, which was really orchestrated by Madeline Burke (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio). Jane and the FBI team hid out at a cabin, but Madeline ordered a drone strike to take them out. While Jane was not inside during the explosion, Weller, Reade (Rob Brown), Zapata (Audrey Esparza) and Patterson (Ashley Johnson) were — and might be goners.

Blindspot season 5 start time, channel Blindspot season 5 premiere episode airs Thursday, May 7 at 9 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

Series creator Martin Gero told Entertainment Tonight, "The NBC promos have been pretty clear that somebody will not survive, and that is certainly true. One of our main characters is going to meet their untimely end in this episode. It's a very emotional episode, but it's also a really fun episode. It's just great to get the team back together."

He also teased that the season 5 premiere episode is told in "nonlinear fashion," adding, "We slowly piece together what happened immediately after that explosion and what the team's life looks like — or the surviving members of the team's life — looks like on the run."

Blindspot season 5, episode 1, titled "I Came to Sleigh," will find Jane picking up the pieces after that explosive finale in Iceland. She gets a strange message from an unknown ally that allows her to mount a rescue mission to free Rich Dotcom from a CIA black-site … but she’ll need the help from her old rival Sho Akhtar.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Blindspot season 5 online.

How to watch Blindspot season 5 premiere online anywhere, with a VPN

Just because NBC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch Blindspot season 5 if the location you're travelling to doesn't offer it. Watching the final season of Blindspot using the service you already pay for, along with the rest of the internet, can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), which lets stream the show from wherever you go.

The best VPN service is ExpressVPN.

ExpressVPN is compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations.

How to watch Blindspot season 5 premiere in the US

US viewers can watch the Blindspot season 5 premiere episode Thursay, May 7 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, if they have a digital antenna or a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Blindspot live on several live TV streaming services (depending on your region), including Sling TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV, which offering a Happy Hour Across America promotion that lets you watch for free from 5 p.m. to midnight Eastern.

Our second choice is Hulu With Live TV, which also has original programming like Little Fires Everywhere and Normal People. It's also got a 1-week free trial. YouTube TV is a better choice if you want to record a lot of shows, since it offers a Cloud DVR with unlimited storage.

Sling TV offers a Happy Hour Across America promotion that lets you watch for free from 5 p.m. to midnight Eastern. Sling Blue includes more than 50 channels including Bravo, AMC, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA.

Hulu + Live TV offers more than 65 channels, including local networks like NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox in select cities. You can also watch your favorite cable channels, like Bravo, Cartoon Network, Disney Channel, FX, Syfy and TNT. And you also get regular Hulu, with its vast library of content, including original programming.

How to watch Blindspot season 5 premiere in the UK

Bad news, UK fans of Blindspot. Season 5 does not yet have a premiere date for you. Previous Blindspot seasons have aired on Sky Living/Sky Witness. Americans abroad can watch along by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Blindspot season 5 premiere in Canada

Like the unlucky Brits, Canadians will have to wait to watch Blindspot season 5, since it doesn't have a premiere date or channel (previous seasons have aired on CTV). If you don't want to get spoiled on what happens, watch with US viewers by using ExpressVPN.

Blindspot season 5 trailer and promos

Blindspot fans will want to watch these sneak peeks from season 5, including this promo for the entire final season that teases how Jane Doe's strange and action-packed journey will conclude:

There's also a promo for Blindspot season 5, episode 1, which finds Madeline Burke snapping at her team to find Jane and the "rogue agents":

Plus, Entertainment Tonight has another sneak peek clip, this one of Rich Dotcom (Ennis Esmer) held captive at a CIA black site and tortured by a badly-scarred man (Robert Baker).

Blindspot season 5 cast

The Blindspot cast is led by its two leads, Jaimie Alexander as Remi "Jane Doe" Briggs and Sullivan Stapleton as Kurt Weller, an FBI special agent at the New York field office.

They are joined by other Blindspot cast members, including:

Rob Brown as Edgar Reade , FBI special agent with romantic ties to Zapata

, FBI special agent with romantic ties to Zapata Audrey Esparza as Natasha "Tasha" Zapata , FBI special agent who joins the CIA

, FBI special agent who joins the CIA Ashley Johnson as Patterson , FBI special agent and head of the FBI Forensic Science Unit, responsible for studying and identifying Jane's tattoos

, FBI special agent and head of the FBI Forensic Science Unit, responsible for studying and identifying Jane's tattoos Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio as Madeline Burke, a major stockholder in the company HCI Global.

a major stockholder in the company HCI Global. Ennis Esmer as Rich Dotcom, real name Gord Enver, former computer programmer turned Internet crime lord

real name Gord Enver, former computer programmer turned Internet crime lord Ukweli Roach as Robert Borden, an FBI psychiatrist

How to watch Blindspot season 1-4

Catch up on all the inky action that happened in Blindspot season 1, 2, 3 and 4 by bingeing episodes on Hulu. You can also watch on NBC.com.