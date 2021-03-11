How to watch Biden’s first primetime presidential address without cable

Biden presidential address details Joe Biden's presidential address is airing at 8 p.m. ET tonight (Thursday, March 11) on all four broadcast networks and most major cable news channels.

It's almost time to watch Biden's first primetime presidential address. Tonight, we will see President Joe Biden give a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the coronavirus shutdown and outlining the next steps in his administration's Covid response.

This is Biden's first primetime presidential address and it will be carried by all major news channels and stream on many news websites online. "Tomorrow night, I’m going to (deliver a) prime-time address to the American people and talk about what we’ve been through as a nation this past year, but more importantly, I’m going to talk about what comes next," Biden announced on Wednesday.

"I’m going to launch the next phase of the Covid response and explain what we will do as a government and what we will ask of the American people." A year ago, on March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Then-President Donald Trump gave a primetime address announcing a travel ban from Europe. That same day, the NBA suspended its season after player Rudy Gobert tested positive for Covid and actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson also revealed their positive cases.

Since then, more than 29 million Americans have been diagnosed with Covid and more than half a million people have died from the disease. In the last month, cases have been falling as more people receive one of the three vaccines that are being distributed.

The speech comes on the heels of Congress passing a $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, which Biden is expected to sign into law on Friday.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Biden's presidential address online, live and without cable.

How to watch Biden presidential address live stream with a VPN

No matter where you are in the world, you shouldn't be separated from your preferred means of following the news. If geo-restrictions are keeping you from watching the Biden presidential address coverage you want, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your hometown (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

How to watch Biden presidential address live stream on CNN

CNN's broadcast of Biden's presidential address begins at 8 p.m. ET. It can be viewed on CNN, CNN en Español and CNN International.

Viewers can also follow along on CNN's apps for iOS and Android, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV. Coverage is also available on CNN.com.

If you've cut the cord, it's easy to get the CNN channel. It's available on two of the best streaming services: Sling TV and FuboTV.

Sling TV offers CNN in both the Sling Blue and Sling Orange packages, which each start at $35 per month. Both plans come with varying channel lineups that include ESPN, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, TNT and more.

How to Biden presidential address live stream on Fox News

Fox News will also air Biden presidential address live at 8 p.m. ET. The news network is available on Sling TV, but only on Sling Blue. FuboTV also has Fox News. As mentioned above, both have free trials, but Fubo's seven-day trial is more than twice as long as Sling's three-day trial.

Fox News is on the Sling TV Blue package, which also has local NBC and Fox channels (in select markets) and a slew of cable networks like FX, Cartoon Network, Syfy and USA.

How to watch Biden presidential address live stream on MSNBC

Over on MSNBC, the Biden presidential address will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET as part of a special titled "All In America: The Year We Meet Again." Host Chris Hayes will be joined by Chief of Staff Ron Klain for an interview about the administration's Covid response plan.

MSNBC is on the Sling TV Blue package, which also has AMC, BET, Food Network and FX.

How to watch Biden presidential address for free

Own a Roku? You can get free coverage of the Biden presidential address from The Roku Channel. ABC News Live, NBC News NOW and Newsy are among the channels in the streamer's free offerings.

Newsy is also available for free on Amazon FireTV, Vizio, Samsung, Apple TV, Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, Android TV, Plex and Stirr, as well as YouTube, Facebook and newsy.com.