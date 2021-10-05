How to watch Bachelor in Paradise 2021 finale online without cable

Summer lovin' is coming to an end when you watch the Bachelor in Paradise 2021 finale online, even without cable. Which couples will get engaged and which will break up? It's been an eventful season full of drama and shady behavior. Now the beach is closing and fans will see if love really can conquer all.

Bachelor in Paradise finale 2021 details The three-hour Bachelor in Paradise season 7 finale airs Tuesday, October 5 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Bachelor in Paradise draws from all past seasons of The Bachelor and Bachelorette. But because BIP took a break last summer due to the pandemic, it was able to draw from the four recent seasons headlined by Peter, Claire/Tayshia, Matt and Katie (who got engaged to Blake Moynes in the finale).

The show has been successful at pairing up Bachelor Nation singles. Four BIP couples have gotten married after meeting on the show and several others are still engaged.

Bachelor in Paradise season 7 was the first without host Chris Harrison, who has exited the franchise. In his place, there was a rotation of celebrity hosts, including David Spade, Lance Bass, Lil Jon and Tituss Burgess.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Bachelor in Paradise 2021 finale online. Plus, watch a promo below:

How to watch Bachelor in Paradise 2021 finale from anywhere on Earth

Just because ABC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Bachelor in Paradise 2021 finale if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN.

How to watch Bachelor in Paradise 2021 finale in the US

U.S. Bachelor Nation citizens can tune into the Bachelor in Paradise 2021 finale on Tuesday, October 5 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The episode is three hours long.

ABC is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch ABC on a live TV service, like FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV.

Of these options, we recommend FuboTV, one of the best streaming services on the market.

After airing live on ABC, the Bachelor in Paradise 2021 finale will also be available the next day on Hulu.

How to watch Bachelor in Paradise 2021 finale in the UK

Bad news, Brits. It doesn't look like the Bachelor in Paradise 2021 finale is airing on any UK channels.

Anyone abroad who wants to watch the finale live with the services they already subscribe to, should check out ExpressVPN.

How to watch Bachelor in Paradise 2021 finale in Canada

Bachelor Nation extends to the Great North, so Canadians can watch the Bachelor in Paradise 2021 finale on the same day and time as their American counterparts. It's on Citytv, which requires a cable subscription.

Cordcutters can access their services easily with ExpressVPN.