How to watch Animaniacs (2020) online

Animaniacs release date, cast Release date: Friday, Nov. 19

Cast: Jess Harnell, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, Rob Paulsen, Frank Welker, Andy Milder, Abby Trott

Episodes: 13

Age rating: TVG

It's time to watch Animaniacs! Dot is cute and Yakko yaks. Wakko packs away the snacks, and we're not sure who's gonna play the sax this time out. Bill Clinton may be indisposed.

Yes, the classic 90's animated series is back and it's even brought Pinky and The Brain with it. The latter will build a meme machine, while the Warners go from everywhere to Ancient Greece to outer space.

This is a 13 episode order season, but do not worry if you run out quickly. A second season is already set to arrive in 2021. We've got the show's trailer before, and you'll be able to watch it all on Hulu!

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Animaniacs online. Plus, check out the trailer:

How to watch Animaniacs (2020) in the US

If you're in the U.S., The Animaniacs will be on Hulu starting Nov. 20.

How to watch Animaniacs (2020) in the UK, Canada or Australia

Unfortunately, Hulu is only available in the U.S.

Animaniacs (2020) cast