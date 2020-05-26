How to watch America's Got Talent 2020 online: Season 15 premiere start time, judges

America's Got Talent 2020 start time, channel The America's Got Talent season 15 premiere episode airs today (Tuesday, May 26) at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

The Summer TV season is here, which means it's time to watch America's Got Talent 2020 online. Season 15 premieres tonight (Tuesday, May 26) on NBC. Back at the judges table are Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel. Joining them this is year is new judge Sofia Vergara. Terry Crews also returns to host.

America's Got Talent features contestants of all ages performing a variety of acts, from singing to dancing to stunts to magic. They audition for judges in the hope of making the live shows, where they compete for America's vote to make it to the finals for a shot at the $1 million prize.

America's Got Talent 2020 will be very different from previous seasons though, due to pandemic. While the premiere episode and early weeks of auditions were filmed before productions were shut down in Hollywood and around the country, some episodes were taped without an audience in the studio and the show also accepted online submissions. The "live" shows later this summer will likely go remote.

"I got to say, this is the best, most amazing, weirdest season yet," Mandel said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In AGT 2020, the Golden Buzzer is back, too, giving five acts the chance to go directly to the live shows and Mandel teased that his Golden Buzzer choice is "something you've never seen on our show before, on our stage."

Cowell explained to People, "We've worked out about three different scenarios for how we can shoot the live shows with or without an audience, or a limited audience. And each one of them creatively works. The most important thing is that we have to ensure that since people have auditioned, that they do get the chance safely to be able to compete as they normally do, and get that chance to win a million dollars, or at least appear in the final."

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch America's Got Talent 2020 online. Plus, watch a promo below:

How to watch America's Got Talent 2020 online anywhere, with a VPN

Just because NBC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch America's Got Talent season 15 premiere if your current location doesn't offer it. Watching AGT 2020 using the service you already pay for, along with the rest of the internet, can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), which lets stream the show from wherever you go.

The best VPN service is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. Plus, if you're ready to commit now, signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

How to watch America's Got Talent 2020 in the US

US viewers can watch the America's Got Talent season 15 premiere episode today (Tuesday, May 26) at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, if they have a digital antenna or a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch America's Got Talent 2020 on several live TV streaming services (depending on your region), including Sling TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV, which is offering $10 off the first month for new subscribers (plus a free month of their Premium Pass, giving you Showtime and Starz).

Our second choice is Hulu With Live TV, which also has original programming like Normal People and High Fidelity. It's also got a 1-week free trial. YouTube TV is a better choice if you want to record a lot of shows, since it offers a Cloud DVR with unlimited storage.

Right now, you can sign up for Sling TV and get $10 off your first month, for any of the packages, as well as a free month of the Premium Pass. Sling Blue includes more than 50 channels including NBC and Fox (in select cities), Bravo, AMC, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. View Deal

Hulu + Live TV offers more than 65 channels, including local networks like NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox in select cities. You can also watch your favorite cable channels, like Bravo, Cartoon Network, Disney Channel, FX, Syfy and TNT. And you also get regular Hulu, with its vast library of content, including original programming.View Deal

How to watch America's Got Talent 2020 in the UK

Great news for those in the UK. America's Got Talent season 15 will stream weekly on Netflix UK, the Friday after the US airing. So, the premiere episode will be available Friday, May 29. Americans abroad who can't wait that long can watch along by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch America's Got Talent 2020 premiere in Canada

Up North, Canadians can watch AGT season 15 on the same day as American fans, at 9 p.m. Eastern on CityTV.

America's Got Talent 2020 judges

For AGT season 15, as always, the judges table is led by Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell. Heidi Klum is also back; the supermodel was a judge from 2013 to February 2019 and is returning for this summer's installment. However, she will miss a few audition episodes as an illness forced her to leave production.

Joining the judges table for the first time is Sofia Vergara, fresh off the end of Modern Family.

She steps in for two departing judges, Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union. There was controversy around the latter's exit. Various media outlets like CNN reported that NBC had undertaken an investigation into the show's "toxic" and "racially insensitive" workplace culture.