How to watch American Horror Stories online: Release date, trailer and cast

The summer scaries are here — it's time to watch American Horror Stories online. The FX on Hulu anthology series is a spinoff of Ryan Murphy's hit American Horror Story. But while AHS explores a new tale every season, American Horror Stories will feature a different plot and cast in all 16 episodes of season 1.

The rotating cast of American Horror Stories includes past AHS players Matt Bomer, Billie Lourd, John Carroll Lynch and Charles Melton. There are some new faces on board, too: Kevin McHale, Paris Jackson, Kaia Gerber, Aaron Tveit and Danny Trejo (as a killer Santa).

American Horror Stories premieres with two episodes. The first, "Rubber(wo)Man," follows a teen and her Dads as the move into a forsaken home with a grim past. While renovating the building, a darkness takes root within them.

In episode 2, "Rubber(wo)Man Part Two," Scarlett enters a twisted new romance while Michael and Troy are forced to confront their rocky relationship.

The episode titles reference the Rubber Man, a character played by Evan Peters in AHS season 1.

Here's everything you need to watch American Horror Stories.

How to watch American Horror Stories on Hulu

The first two episodes of American Horror Stories are streaming now on Hulu.

They premiered Thursday, July 15. The rest of season 1's episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays.

Hulu is only available in the U.S.

How to watch American Horror Stories in the UK, Canada and Australia

American Horror Stories is exclusively on FX on Hulu, and Hulu is only available in the U.S.

If you're a subscriber who is traveling abroad, you'll need help accessing the service. Check out our guide to the best VPNs.

American Horror Stories trailer

The American Horror Stories trailer certainly sets a mood — and it's full-on terror. Or as one character puts it, "Like Amityville Horror on crystal meth." The video then shows flashes from different episodes. In one, an audience flees a drive-in movie. In another, Danny Trejo's Santa ominously growls, "Ho ho ho."

American Horror Stories cast

The cast of American Horror Stories includes: