How to watch Al Davis vs. The NFL: ESPN 30 for 30 film release date, trailer

Al Davis vs. The NFL 30 for 30 start time Al Davis vs. The NFL airs at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Thursday, February 4.

It airs on ESPN.

Here's a treat before the big game: it's almost time watch Al Davis vs. The NFL online. Yes, as you prep for the Super Bowl 2021 live stream, ESPN's 30 For 30 film series has a treat to raise your gridiron emotions. And they're using deepfakes to do it.

To recreate the rivals at the core of the film — the late Raiders owner and late former NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle — this film has its own virtual vedrsions of Davis and Rozelle.

The film needed its own Davis and Rozelle to have their debate as an active conversation, and not have their issue played out in third person by those who knew them.

The film tracks Davis' rough relationship with the league, which began as his ascent to become the commissioner of the American Football League — the league where he also served as owner and coach of the Raiders. And once the Raiders made it to the NFL, Davis would win a lawsuit against Rozelle, to move the team from Oakland to Los Angeles in the 1980s.

How to watch Al Davis vs. The NFL in the US

In the US, Al Davis vs. The NFL is broadcast on ESPN, as it's one of the network's 30 for 30 films. ESPN is on most cable packages, but it's on two of our favorite streaming services ( fuboTV and Sling TV ) if you've cut the cord.

Al Davis vs. The NFL starts at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 4.

Of the two services, football fans will probably want fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Yes, that makes it one of the best ways for how to watch the Super Bowl without cable.

Sling may get you this game, but it doesn't include CBS (nor NFL RedZone). It's a case of "you get what you pay for" since Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX and NBC and the NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $64.99 per month family package.

How to watch Al Davis vs. The NFL in the UK

Unfortunately, we can't find Al Davis vs The NFL on any schedule in the U.K., even on BT Sport ESPN on Sky.

Americans abroad stuck without ESPN can watch by using a VPN service such as Express VPN, using the above instructions.

How to watch Al Davis vs. The NFL in Canada

Similarly, it doesn't look like Al Davis vs. The NFL is on any Canadian TV channels either. TSN hosts a lot of ESPN programming, but the film isn't on that schedule either.

Again, Americans abroad stuck without ESPN can watch by using a VPN service such as Express VPN, using the above instructions.