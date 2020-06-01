How to watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 2 online: Cast, episode 1 and more

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way start time, channel The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 2 episode 1 is streaming on TLC.com and airs Monday, June 8 at 9 p.m. Eastern on TLC.

To follow Americans looking for love abroad, we watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 2 online. The TLC reality TV show introduces new cast members and gives updates on season 1 couples Deavan and Jihoon and Jenny and Sumit.

The Other Way takes the premise of the hit 90 Day Fiancé and flips it. The original show features Americans bringing their foreign significant others to the country on a K-1 Visa to marry them within three months. In the spinoff, the Americans travel abroad to another country to get married. They have to contend with new cultures and different languages, along with the typical ups and downs of relationships.

TLC's 90 Day Fiancé franchise has been hugely successful. The network recently aired 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, an update on memorable couples from past seasons using self-taped footage from their homes. There are several spinoffs besides The Other Way, including Happily Ever After, Before the 90 Days and Pillow Talk, a digital show chronicling reactions of former cast members while watching the show.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season 2 online.

How to watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 2 anywhere, with a VPN

Just because TLC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 2 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 2 in the US

American fans can watch the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season 2 premiere on Monday, June 8 at 9 p.m. Eastern on TLC if you have a cable or satellite package. And you can stream season 2, episode 1 online right now, a week early, at TLC.com if you have a cable provider login.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season 2 on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Philo, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV, which is $30 a month and offers more than 50 channels. Another great option is Hulu, which also streams next-day episodes of popular shows and has original programming like The Handmaid's Tale. It's also got a 1-week free trial. YouTube TV is a better choice if you want to record a lot of shows, since it offers a Cloud DVR with unlimited storage. Philo is a less expensive live TV streaming service with unlimited DVR.

How to watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 2 in Canada

Canadians don't need a K-1 Visa to watch TLC, which is carried by multiple cable providers. Check your cable listings for the air date and time of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season 2.

You can watch season 2, episode 1 online right now, a week early, at TLC.com if you have a cable provider login.

How to watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 2 in the UK

Brits can watch TLC UK via a Sky or Virgin Media cable subscription. The UK air date and time for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season 2 hasn't been announced yet, but keep an eye on the official Twitter account for an update.

The spinoff series will feature two couples from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season 1 as well as new cast members:

Jenny, 61 (Palm Springs, California) and Sumit, 32 (India)

Introduced in season 1, Jenny was heartbroken when she found out Sumit had an arranged marriage. However, she returns to India after Sumit claims to be getting a divorce.

Deavan, 23 (Salt Lake City, Utah) and Jihoon, 29 (South Korea)

In season 1, Deavan was pregnant with Jihoon's baby. Now, she returns to South Korea with their child and her own, but they face significant barriers to their relationship.

Brittany, 26 (Palm Beach, Florida) and Yazan, 24 (Jordan)

The new couple met via video chat through Yazan's sister. However, when Brittany moves to Jordan to be with Yazan, his conservative family disapproves and puts up numerous roadblocks.

Kenneth, 57 (St. Petersburg, Florida) and Armando, 31 (Mexico)

Despite their age difference, Kenneth and Armando bonded in a gay dads support group. But when Kenneth moves to Mexico, he discovers Armando has been keeping his sexuality a secret from his family.

Ariela, 28 (Princeton, New Jersey) and Biniyam, 29 (Ethiopia)

After her divorce, Ariela went on a trip around the world and fell in love with Biniyam. When she got pregnant, she moved to Ethiopia. However, she's having second thoughts due to the poor living and healthcare conditions.

Tim, 34 (Dallas, Texas) and Melyza, 29 (Colombia)

At first, Tim wanted Melyza to move to Texas, but when he did something to lose her trust, he decided to go to Colombia to earn it back. Not only will he have to win Melyza over, he'll have to convince her mother, too.