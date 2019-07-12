How to Live Stream the Wimbledon Women’s Final 2019: Watch Serena Williams vs. Simona Halep

Wimbledon 2019 has pitted the world’s top tennis talent against each other for a chance at the finals on Centre Court.

Serena Williams of the United States plays a forehand in her Ladies' Singles fourth round match against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain during Day Seven of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 08, 2019 in London, England. (Image credit: Credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty)

While all eyes are on seven-time Wimbledon champ Serena Williams for the Women’s title, it’s anyone’s game. Nine different players have won the last 10 Grand Slam tournaments, and this year’s theme seems to be upsets — most of Wimbledon’s usual suspects are already eliminated.

With stakes like this, you won’t want to miss the main event. Here’s how to live stream the 2019 Wimbledon Women’s Finals.

Where can I live stream the Wimbledon Women’s Final 2019 live in the US?

The Wimbledon Women’s Singles final will be on Saturday July 13 from 9:00 a.m. EST/6:00 a.m. PST/2:00 p.m. BST to 3:00 p.m. EST/Noon PST/8:00 p.m. BST. Wimbledon games are airing on ESPN and ESPN2 for viewers in the US.

Where can I live stream Wimbledon Women’s Final 2019 in the UK?

The BBC will broadcast the Wimbledon Women’s Finals. You can watch the live match with a TV on BBC1, BBC2 and BBC Red Button, which has been extended for the tournament. Today at Wimbledon provides nightly game analysis and catch-ups over the two weeks of play.

You can watch also watch the Women’s Finals online through BBC iPlayer live in HD.

What’s happened in the Women’s Game so far?

Naomi Osaka entered Wimbledon at No. 1 and left at No. 2 after a first round loss to Ashleigh Barty, winner of the 2019 French Open. Then in a shocking upset, new No.1 Barty fell to unranked underdog Alison Riske on day seven. Riske headed to her first Grand Slam quarterfinals, only to lose to Serena Williams in three sets.

Elina Svitolina became the first Ukrainian woman ever to reach a Grand Slam semi-final when she beat Karolina Muchova on Tuesday, who was through the last eight of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Fifteen-year-old Coco Gauff caught our attention when she upset her idol Venus Williams in the first round of play. She made to the fourth round before being eliminated by former No. 1 Simona Halep, making Gauff youngest player to have gone this far at Wimbledon since 1991. She managed to pick up some famous fans along the way, too.

How do I use a VPN to live stream the Wimbledon Women’s Final 2019?

If you’re traveling outside the country, but don’t want to miss the final match, a virtual private network, or VPN, could be an ideal choice. Actually choosing a service could be a challenge, but fortunately, we’ve tested out many different offerings to find out who offers the best overall VPN. Our top pick is ExpressVPN, which offers superb speeds that will meet the needs of most users, but you’ve got other options as well.

ExpressVPN: Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN costs as little as $6.77 per month if you sign up for a one-year contract, and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you just need ExpressVPN for rest of time Wimbledon is on, it’s $12.95.View Deal

NordVPN: Cheap and secure, NordVPN is just $2.99/month for a three-year contract, while a month of service costs $11.95. NordVPN uses 2048-bit encryption, and makes it easy to use streaming services.View Deal