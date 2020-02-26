How to watch Real Madrid vs. Man City: Live stream this Champions League match

Arguably the best matchup in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 is Real Madrid vs. Manchester City. Today's knockout match pits two of the favorites to lift this year's trophy, so at the end of this two-leg tie, either Real Madrid or Man City will be out before the quarterfinals.

Real Madrid certainly boast the better Champions League pedigree, having captured the title three consecutive seasons before losing to Ajax in last year's Round of 16. Man City have yet to taste Champions League glory, and the pressure's on this year, now that UEFA has banned Man City from the competition for the next two years. (Man City is appealing that ruling.)

With plenty at stake in the Real Madrid vs. Man City match, you're going to want to tune in for the first leg now that it's underway. Here's where you can live stream the Real Madrid vs. Man City Champions League knockout game.

Real Madrid vs. Man City start time, channel The Real Madrid vs. Man City is now underway from the Bernabéu in Madrid. You can watch the match on TNT in the U.S., BT Sport in the U.K., DAZN in Canada and Optus Sports in Australia. The second leg of this two-leg matchup takes place in Manchester on March 17.

How can I use a VPN to live stream the Real Madrid vs. Man City match?

A virtual private network, or VPN, can be your best friend when it comes to watching sports like the Real Madrid vs. Man City match. If you're out of the country when the match kicks off, you can use a VPN to disguise your location, giving you access to the same streaming services you'd normally enjoy.

We've tested many different services to find the best VPN overall, and our pick is ExpressVPN. We like its mix of performance and customer support, and you can get a lower price by subscribing on an annual basis.

Where can I watch the Real Madrid vs. Man City match from anywhere in the world?

U.S. soccer fans should tune into TNT, the cable channel which has the rights to broadcast Champions League matches in the U.S. The Spanish-language telecast of Real Madrid vs. Man City airs on UniMas. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. EST/noon PST.

You'll find Real Madrid vs. Man City on BT Sport 2 in the U.K., with coverage starting an hour before kickoff at 7 p.m. GMT. Over on BT Sport 3, you'll find Lyon vs Juventus if you'd prefer to watch that Champions League Round of 16 match.

In Canada, subscription service DAZN carries Champions League coverage, while Australian viewers can watch Real Madrid vs. Man City on Optus Sport.

How can I live stream the Real Madrid vs. Man City match?

In the U.S, head to TNT's website for a live stream of the Real Madrid vs. Man City match. If you're on the go, you can download the TNT app (Android, iOS) to watch the match from your phone. You will need to be a cable subscriber to take advantage of these options, as TNT requires you to sign in with your cable login credentials.

UK viewers can live stream Real Madrid vs. Man City on BTSport.com or via the BT Sport app (Android, iOS).

How can I live stream the Real Madrid vs. Man City match without cable?

The B/R Live website lets you watch Champions League matches like Real Madrid vs. Man City without a cable subscription. Instead, you can pay to watch individual matches — even those not airing on TNT — or sign up for monthly or annual passes to view all sorts of live sporting events. There's also a B/R Live app (Android, iOS) for watching matches from your smartphone or tablet.

A live stream of Real Madrid vs. Man City costs $2.99 on B/R Live. You can pay $9.99 for a monthly pass that includes other Champions League coverage while $79.99 gets you a year of access.

If you'd like to live stream Real Madrid vs. Man City, but also want access to additional networks, you can try other streaming services that include TNT in their package of channels. Here are your best bets.

