How to live stream Premier League soccer: Watch all of today’s Boxing Day games

Those looking to live stream Premier League soccer have a slightly simpler task this year, as Amazon Prime Video became a top player in the field. Amazon's continuing to play in this field for the big Boxing Day games (one of which spills over to tomorrow).

Here's the total list of the Boxing Day Premier League games streaming on Amazon today:

Premier League Boxing Day games schedule Spurs vs Brighton - 07.30 local time

Bournemouth vs Arsenal - 10.00 local time

Aston Villa vs Norwich - 10.00 local time

Chelsea vs Southampton - 10.00 local time

Crystal Palace vs West Ham - 10.00 local time

Everton vs Burnley - 10.00 local time

Sheffield United vs Watford - 10.00 local time

Man United vs Newcastle - 12.30 local time

Leicester vs Liverpool - 15.00 local time

Wolves vs Man City - 14.45 local time (on Dec. 27)

How can I use a VPN to watch Premier League games when I'm away on holiday?

Even if you're away from home, you can watch these Amazon-streamed Premier League games — while still using the services you pay for. All you need to do is get a virtual private network, or VPN. With a VPN in place, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home country, letting you access the same streaming services, even if you're in another region.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

ExpressVPN : We think the speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. One month of service at ExpressVPN costs $12.95, but you can lower that to $6.67 a month if you opt for a year of service, with ExpressVPN throwing in three additional months for free. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

How to live stream Premier League games in the U.K.

Those in the U.K. need Amazon Prime Instant Video to catch the 10 Premier League matches streaming. To enjoy all of this big day of matches, you'll need to make sure your Prime subscription (£79 a year or £7.99 a month) is still active.

Or maybe today is finally the day to take advantage of Amazon's 30-day free trial. Don't know how you waited, but this is a good opportunity to try it out.

Prime Instant Video is for more than just super-quick delivery and original programming. This year, Amazon began streaming Premier League patches, and it's got a whole 10 fixtures to offer for Boxing Day. 9 actually happen on Dec. 26, while Wolves vs Man City is at 14.45 local time tomorrow. View Deal

How to live stream Premier League games in the U.S.

In the U.S., NBC holds the rights to the Premier League, with most of the matches airing on cable via the NBC Sports Network. NBCSN is on Fubo, Sling, AT&T TV Now, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, all which have free trial windows you could leverage for the Boxing Day games.

Our top picks for this matchup are Fubo (a major option for sports fans), Hulu + Live TV (for those who want originals) and Sling (the budget pick):

Fubo.TV : The sports-centric Fubo.TV service includes NBCSN in its $55 monthly package, and a cloud DVR feature lets you record matches to watch whenever you want.View Deal

Sling TV : While Sling may be $5 pricier per month than it was yesterday, its $30 per month Blue package is still the cheapest live TV package that that includes NBCSN.View Deal

Want some premium original programming with your live TV? Hulu + Live TV might not be the mega sports hub that Fubo is, but it's got The Handmaid's Tale, the Veronica Mars reboot, Shrill and the upcoming High Fidelity reboot.View Deal

How to live stream Premier League games in Canada

Finding a Premier League game isn't tough in Canada, where you'll need DAZN. Da Zone, as it's also known, is the only destination for live Premier League matches this season.

The entire Premier League season's 380 matches only stream on DAZN in Canada. If you're as unfamiliar with it as I was, you can opt to get the one-month free trial. Going forward, the service is either $20 per month or $150 per year.

How to live stream Premier League games in Australia

Amazon Prime won't be enough for those waking up early (thanks time zones) to watch Premier League games: they're gonna need Optus Sports. Just like DAZN in Canada, Optus has all 380 of the Premier League matchups this season.

To get Optus without the membership, monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport are available at AUS$15 per month.