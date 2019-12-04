How to live stream Man United vs Tottenham

Big football (or soccer, if you're in the U.S.) matches typically put the spotlight on the field. Today, though, many will have their eyes equally glued to the coaches right now as we live stream Man United vs Tottenham.

Can Ole Gunnar figure out a proper strategy for Man U, or will José Mourinho continue the course for the Spurs? We've got everything you need to know for how to watch Man United vs Tottenham live now.

For those going in cold, brought to the game by the buzz, Tottenham's coach José Mourinho is entering his fourth game with the team, having just replaced Mauricio Roberto Pochettino Trossero.

Mourinho's undefeated in this short tenure, and recent wins have propelled him in the public's esteem. After a rough start earlier this season, Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli is thriving under Mourinho's coaching, scoring a brace in his previous game.

Across the field, Man United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjær is also under the spotlight, but not for good reasons. Man U's been playing poorly, which has placed them 10th in the standings, in the middle of the table.

This game follows a loss in the Europa league to Astana the club from Kazakhstan, and the overall murmurs around the team all echo the same sentiment, how much longer will management give Ole Gunnar to right the ship? Will Man U will continue to send a young squad out, or will they show a new face?

MANCHESTER UNITED VS TOTTENHAM LIVE STREAM Start Time The big game happening at Old Trafford started 7.30pm GMT local time, which is 2:30pm Eastern and 11:30am Pacific in the US, making it easy to watch on both sides of the Atlantic. Those in Australia need to set an alarm for the 6:30am AEDT Thursday Morning start time.

How can I use a VPN to watch the 2019-2020 Premier League?

In the 6 months between today and May 2020 when the Premier League season draws to an end, I bet you're going to be out of town during a major fixture. But those who need to stay on top of Premier League action when they're outside the U.S. can always turn to a virtual private network, or VPN. With a VPN in place, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home country, letting you access the same streaming services, even if you're in another region.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overal l is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

ExpressVPN: We think the speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. One month of service at ExpressVPN costs $12.95, but you can lower that to $6.67 a month if you opt for a year of service, with ExpressVPN throwing in three additional months for free. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How to live stream Man United vs Tottenham in the U.S.

In the U.S., NBC holds the rights to the Premier League, with most of the matches airing on cable via the NBC Sports Network (NBCSN). NBCSN is on Sling and Fubo, both of which have free trial windows you could leverage for the match.

Sling TV: Some good news — Sling TV is running a 40% off sale, so you can subscribe to the Blue package that includes NBCSN for $15 a month. Unfortunately, NBC is only available in select markets with Sling.

Fubo.TV: The sports-centric Fubo.TV service includes NBCSN in its $55 monthly package, and a cloud DVR feature lets you record matches to watch whenever you want.

How to live stream Man United vs Tottenham in the U.K.

In the UK, for the first time ever, an entire round of Premier League games will broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. To enjoy these 10 matches, you'll need to make sure your Prime subscription (£79 a year or £7.99 a month) is still active.

Or, even better, you can take advantage of Amazon's 30-day free trial if you've never signed up before.

How to live stream Man United vs Tottenham in Canada

Oh Canada, you'll need to get DAZN. Da Zone, as it's also known, is the only destination for live Premier League matches this season.

Yes, all 380 matches of the season are only on DAZN, which I've jokingly referred to as Day's Inn. If you're as unfamiliar with it as I was, you can opt to get the one-month free trial. Going forward, the service is either $20 per month or $150 per year.

How to live stream Man United vs Tottenham in Australia

If you're waking up to live stream Man United vs Tottenham at 6:30am in Australia, you're gonna need Optus Sports. Just like DAZN in Canada, Optus has all 380 of the Premier League matchups this season.

To get Optus without the membership, monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport are available at AUS$15 per month.