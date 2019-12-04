How to live stream Liverpool vs Everton: Watch Premier League football on Prime, elsewhere

Amazon's big week of streaming Premier League matches continues with a top-shelf match. You may be wondering how can you live stream Liverpool vs Everton, when the game starts and how you can catch the big game even if you're outside the country.

As Liverpool hosts Everton in the Merseyside Derby tonight, it's bound to be an exciting Premier contest as long-time rivals compete for the hometown title. As top club, Liverpool has the edge, but Everton is sure to bring a challenge for the annual match up. Here's your guide to the mach, including everything you need to know about using a VPN and streaming the Premier League on Amazon Prime.

What time does Liverpool vs Everton kick-off? Liverpool vs. Everton is happening now! The game kicked off on Wednesday, December 4 at 8:15 p.m. GT/3:15 p.m. ET/12:15 p.m. PT. The match will take place in Liverpool's Goodison Park.

How to live stream Liverpool vs Everton on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video acquired live stream rights to Liverpool vs Everton, among other top games this season. To watch all the game as it unfolds, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber. A membership costs $119 a year or $12.99 a month.

Amazon also offers a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. So if you just need a one-off way to watch the Liverpool vs Everton match, you can sign up now and cancel within the month.

If you're out of the country though, geo-fencing might hinder your stream. That's when a VPN could come in handy.

How can I use a VPN to watch the Liverpool vs Everton?

If you find yourself traveling when the big match is underway, you can always turn to a virtual private network, or VPN. With a VPN, you can make your browser believe you're surfing the web from your home country, even if you're elsewhere.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested several different options and our pick for the best VPN overal l is ExpressVPN . It offers the fastest speeds and top-notch customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

ExpressVPN : During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. One month of service at ExpressVPN costs $12.95, but you can lower that to $6.67 a month if you opt for a year of service, with ExpressVPN throwing in three additional months for free. View Deal

How can I watch Liverpool vs Everton without cable?

If you don't want to use Amazon Prime, there's more options Premier League action without subscribing to cable. You will need to sign up for an over-the-top streaming service that includes NBC's channels, though. While that's a monthly subscription, it includes other channels in addition to NBC and NBC Sports Channel.

If you decide to go this route, make sure to opt for a service that includes at least NBC Sports Channel (and maybe CNBC for those times when matches air on that channel). You'll also want to confirm that the streaming service you choose includes your local NBC affiliate. Local channel availability can depend on what market you live in.

Here are your streaming service options if you want to watch Premier League matches this season.

Fubo.TV : The sports-centric Fubo.TV service includes NBCSN in its $55 monthly package, and a cloud DVR feature lets you record matches to watch whenever you want.View Deal