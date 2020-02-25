How to watch Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich: Live stream Champions League match online

Bayern Munich sit on top of the Bundesliga and head into the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League as one of the favorites for the tournament. Chelsea are clinging to fourth place in the Premier League and have had a season of ups-and-downs as they try out a younger lineup of homegrown players. So with the first leg of the Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich live stream kicking off right now, you'd expect thee German side to enter the match as heavy favorites.

Of course, you could have said the same thing the last time these two sides squared off in the Champions League, and Chelsea wound up surprising Bayern Munich by winning the 2012 title on penalties in Bayern's own stadium.

So there's plenty at stake when the Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich match gets underway, and you don't have to miss a moment if you know where to find a live stream of this Champions League showdown. Here's a round-up of where you can find a Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich livestream and how you can use a VPN (virtual private network) to make sure you can watch the match from anywhere in the world.

Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich start time, channel Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich live streams started at 8 p.m. GMT on Feb. 25. In the U.S., that's 3 p.m. EST/noon PST.

Depending on where you are, you can watch the match on TNT (US), BT Sport (UK), DAZN (Canada) or Optus Sport (Australia).

How can I use a VPN to live stream the Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich match?

If you're out of the country when the Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich match get underway, you can still find a livestream, though you'll need a VPN to do it. With a VPN, you can disguise your location, allowing you to access the same streaming services you'd be able to watch at home.

We've tested many different services to find the best VPN overall, and our pick is ExpressVPN. We like its mix of performance and customer support, and you can get a lower price by subscribing on an annual basis.

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Expect reliable performance and responsive customer support should you run into trouble. And if you buy a year of ExpressVPN, you'll save the equivalent of three months off the cost of a monthly subscription.View Deal

Where can I watch the Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich match from anywhere in the world?

If you're in the U.S., tune in to TNT, which carries the Champions League matches. Coverage of the Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich match begins at 3 p.m. EST/noon PST. UniMas has the Spanish-language telecast in the U.S.

BT Sport 2 brings the Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich match to UK viewers, with the coverage starting at 7 p.m. GMT, an hour before the match kicks off. You'll find Tuesday's other Champions League knockout game — Napoli vs. Barcelona — on BT Sport 3 about the same time.

In Canada, subscription service DAZN carries Champions League coverage, while Australian viewers can watch Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich on Optus Sport.

How can I live stream the Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich match?

In the U.S, head to TNT's website for a live stream of the Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich match. If you're on the go, you can download the TNT app (Android, iOS) to watch the match from your phone. You will need to be a cable subscriber to take advantage of these options, as TNT requires you to sign in with your cable login credentials.

UK viewers can live stream Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich on BTSport.com or via the BT Sport app (Android, iOS).

How can I live stream the Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich match without cable?

The B/R Live website lets you watch Champions League matches like Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich without a cable subscription. Instead, you can pay to watch individual matches or sign up for monthly or annual passes to view all sorts of live sporting events. There's also a B/R Live app (Android, iOS) for watching matches from your smartphone or tablet. (Incidentally, the B/R Live option is also how U.S. viewers can live stream Napoli vs. Barcelona if you'd prefer to watch that Champions League match instead.)

A live stream of Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich costs $2.99 on B/R Live. You can pay $9.99 for a monthly pass that includes other Champions League coverage while $79.99 gets you a year of access.

If you'd like to live stream Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich, but also want access to additional networks, you can try other streaming services that include TNT in their package of channels. Here are your best bets.

Sling.TV: Sling's Blue package includes TNT along with 46 other channels. It costs $30 a month, though your first month of service is only $20.View Deal

Fubo.TV: Fubo.TV costs a little more at $55 a month, but it also includes around 100 channels along with TNT. And a cloud DVR feature lets you record any Champions League matches to watch later.View Deal