iOS 13.2 Is Here: How to Download and Install It Now

Apple first took the wraps off iOS 13 back in June at its annual developer conference. The update arrived in September, followed by some updates that added new features and fixed bugs. And now, as of the end of October, we're up to iOS 13.2.

In terms of bringing new features, iOS 13.2 isn't anywhere near as significant as the initial iOS 13 was. Still, there are a bunch of new features in this release. If you own one of the new iPhone 11 models, iOS 13.2 adds support for Deep Fusion photography and its more detailed images. There's support for the just-announced AirPods Pro earbuds, and you can now opt out of Siri recording your requests.

If that sounds like something you want right now, it's time to install iOS 13.2. Here's how to get Apple's updated OS onto your iPhone. And be sure to check out our full iOS 13 review to see how well all of the new features in that major update work, from the all-new system-wide Dark Mode to the redesigned Photos app.

Should I download iOS 13.2?

iOS 13.2 is the second major refinement of iOS 13 that Apple pushed out. (iOS 13.1 came out a few days after the initial release) At this point, iOS 13 should be safer and more reliable than the version that debuted in September. So you should go ahead and feel confident in downloading it, especially if you already installed iOS 13 on your iPhone and you've had a few issues with it thus far.

Which iPhones support iOS 13.2?

You'll be able to install iOS 13.2 on an iPhone 6s or later — basically, any phone released by Apple since 2015. That includes the iPhone SE, and iOS 13.2 runs on the 7th generation iPod touch, too.

iPad owners have their own version of iOS 13. This year, Apple split iOS into two versions — one for the iPhone and one for the iPad with more tablet-centric features. iPadOS 13, which offered many of the same improvements found in iOS 13, came out in late September. To find out how to download that update, follow along with our handy guide for iPad users.

Installing iOS 13.2: First make a backup

Anytime you install a new OS on your iPhone, you should always back up your device first. And archiving that backup means you'll be able to jump back to the older version of iOS should this release prove unstable. (Like we said, the odds are low, but it's always good to have a backup at the ready.

Here's how to back up your iPhone before installing iOS 13.2.

1. Plug your iOS device into your computer and launch iTunes. Click on the iPhone icon to access your device.

2. Backup your iPhone. Make sure you've selected This Computer as the location for the backup and then click Back Up Now.

3. Go to the Preferences Menu and select Devices. You'll see a list of your last iPhone backups.

4. Control-click on the backup you just made, and on the menu that appears, select Archive. This will prevent subsequent backups from writing over this version.

How to Install iOS 13.2 from Your iPhone

With a backup in place, you're finally ready to install iOS 13.2 on your iPhone. Here's how to do it over-the-air. (Since this is a big update, you should really do this installation over Wi-Fi, and make sure your iPhone is plugged into a power source.)

1. Tap the Settings app and select General.

2. Select Software Update.

3. iOS 13.2 should appear there. Tap Download & Install.

4. You'll be prompted to enter your passcode and then you'll need to agree to Apple's terms and conditions.

From there, the iOS 13.2 update will start downloading. When it's time to install, your phone will restart. The installation process could take a while, so be patient.

How to Install iOS 13.2 from iTunes

Since you have to plug in your phone and make a backup anyway when installing a major iOS update, I've always found it just easier to run the installation through iTunes — at least on Macs that still run that app. (iTunes isn't part of macOS Catalina; instead, if you've upgraded to macOS Catalina, use Finder to update your iPhone's OS.)

1. With your iPhone plugged into your computer, launch iTunes.

2. Click on the iPhone icon near the top of the application window to go to the screen where you can manage your device.

3. Click either Check for Update or Update if iOS 13.2 is already listed as available.

4. Tap Install when asked if you want to install the download.

5. Agree to Apple's terms of service. You may be required to enter a passcode on your iPhone or iPad. Once you've done this, the software will begin downloading and your device will reboot to start updating.