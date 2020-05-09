Facebook dark mode now available on desktop — how to get it now

Facebook just rolled out its biggest visual change in years to its website with dark mode and has added other features to make the desktop version easier to use and faster.

After redesigning the mobile experience, Facebook says in a blog post that it spent months talking to users in an effort to improve the web experience. There are three main improvements: Dark Mode, finding things faster and easier management of pages, groups and events.

How to enable Facebook dark mode on the website

Facebook has brought dark mode to the the desktop. Facebook's goal is to minmize screen glare when using the site in low light. But you could also save battery life on your laptop, as you don't need to use the highest brightness.

At the same time, dark mode puts more of a focus on photos and videos and makes enjoying media more immersive. Here's how to enable dark mode for Facebook.com.

1. Go to Facebook.com

2. Click on the down arrow in the upper right corner of the page.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Now click the switch to new Facebook option.

(Image credit: Future)

4. You'll be asked if you want to use the light or dark theme. Click the dark theme option.

(Image credit: Future)

If at any time you want to toggle the dark mode option, click the top right arrow once more and you'll see a dedicated switch for dark mode.





Finding things faster on Facebook.com

The new Facebook.com also offers streamlined navigation. The interface makes it easier to find videos, games and Groups. In addition, the home page and page transitions load faster, so the overall performance of Facebook should seem improved and be more aligned to the Facebook mobile app.

Managing pages, groups and events

The redesigned Facebook.com is also optimized for more easily creating events, pages, groups and even ads. You can also preview a group that you may be starting in real time, whether you're on desktop or on mobile.

Facebook says that it will be monitoring the reactions of users to continue to improve the user experience, so you can go to the settings menu on Facebook.com at any time and click Give Feedback.