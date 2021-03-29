Houston vs. Oregon State live stream — how to watch Elite 8 basketball online

Houston vs. Oregon State channel, start time The Houston vs. Oregon State live stream is today (Monday, March 29) at 7:15 p.m. ET / 4:15 p.m. PT. It will be on CBS.

The Houston vs. Oregon State live stream may give us exactly what we want from the NCAA tournament: a massive upset. This March Madness live stream finds no. 12 -seeded Oregon State in way further than people expected, taking on no. 2-ranked Houston for entry to the Final Four.

And history shows us how rare this is. The Beavers are the first 12-seed to make the Elite 8 since Missouri got there in 2002. Of course, the Tigers fell to Oklahoma, so it's on Oregon State to make history tonight — or go home. And then we watch the Baylor vs Arkansas live stream afterwards.

Houston Cougar Quentin Grimes is looking to lead the fight to keep Oregon State from making history. Averaging 18.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists, Grimes has been his team's leader, including posting 14 points in the Sweet 16 round against Syracuse. Other noteworthy contributors include Marcus Sasser (13.3 ppg) and Dejon Jarreau (10.9 ppg, 5.3 rebounds per game).

If Oregon State is to win, it will need a big-time performance from senior guard Ethan Thompson (15.6 ppg, 3.8 assists per game), who's lead the team up until now. The only other player in double digits on average is guard Jarod Lucas (13 ppg). Does this mean that Houston can win by making Thompson pass and not shoot? We shall find out.

Houston goes into today's game as 8-point favorites. The over/under is 130.5.

How to watch Houston vs. Oregon State live streams with a VPN

Hoops fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get CBS or Paramount Plus where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the Houston vs. Oregon State live stream, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN.

ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service during our tests, with fast connection times and ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.

Houston vs. Oregon State live streams in the US

In the US, the Houston vs. Oregon State game airs on CBS at 7:15 p.m. ET / 4:15 p.m. PT today (March 29). You can watch it all on one of our favorite streaming services fuboTV , as well as Paramount Plus, the latest streaming service on the block.

But since neither get you the other three March Madness channels (TBS, TNT and truTV) — we suggest another route. That's getting those three channels from Sling TV — another of the best streaming services — and pairing it with a means of getting CBS. You could just go for Paramount Plus if time is of the essence, but a pair of deals we'll explain below can help you connect CBS right into Sling.

Fubo.TV: One of the best streaming services with CBS, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. It's got a 7-day free trial.

Sling TV doesn't have CBS, but you can add it for free with one of Sling's offers. For example, sign up for three months of Sling TV to save $100 on an AirTV 2 + HD antenna, to load CBS and all your other networks into Sling. If Locast supports your area, sign up for Sling TV for 2 months to get a free AirTV mini to pull CBS and other local channels into Sling for free via Locast.

Paramount Plus: 50% off for a year with code YEAR

Use the code YEAR at the last stage of checkout to save $30 to $50 on its annual price.

Houston vs. Oregon State live streams in the UK

American basketball fans unable to watch the tournament while travelling may need to check out a service such as ExpressVPN, as we can't find Houston vs. Oregon State in UK streaming services.

Houston vs. Oregon State live streams in Canada

We can't tell how many of the college basketball games will be airing on TSN, but we can see it has some tournament matchups. For example, TSN lists Elite 8 coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET today. Completists stuck in Canada without a way to watch the games on the service they already subscribe to, though should — like those in the UK — take a VPN service such as ExpressVPN for a spin.