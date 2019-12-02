Hot damn! The Motorola Moto G7 is just $99 for Cyber Monday

For Cyber Monday, Best Buy is offering the Motorola Moto G7, one of our favorite budget smartphones, for an amazing $99 unlocked. That's literally one-third of the list price of $299.99.
We gave the phone 4.5 out of 5 stars in our Motorola Moto G7 review just a few months ago, praising its "stunning display," "premium software" and "great performance."
Motorola Moto G7: Was $300, now $99.99 @Best Buy
One of our favorite budget smartphones is now within anyone's budget. This bright, beautiful slab has 64GB of storage and will soon get over-the-air updates to Android 10.View Deal
The Moto G7 has a 6.2-inch LCD screen, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of online storage and three cameras -- two on the back, one facing forward. Under the hood, it's running Android 9 Pie on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor, but should be getting the Android 10 update soon. The Moto G7's 3,000-mAh battery lasted nearly 9 hours in our tests.
If $99 is a bit too rich for your blood, perhaps you'd consider the Moto G7's little brother, the Motorola Moto G7 Play. Best Buy has that for a ridiculous $49.99 unlocked, 75% off the list price of $199.99.
Motorola Moto G7 Play: Was $200, now $49.99 @Best Buy
This price is just ridiculous. The G7 Play has the same processor and battery as the G7, and will also get Android 10 soon. You'll never again see a phone this good for this little.View Deal
The Moto G7 Play's screen is smaller than the Moto G7's, and it's got only 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. But it's running on the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor as its big brother, has the same 3,000-mAh battery and will also receive the Android 10 update soon.
