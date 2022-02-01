Horizon Forbidden West looks bigger and more dangerous than ever

Horizon Forbidden West is drawing closer to its February 18 release and it looks set to have a greater range of machines to battle.

That’s because the Horizon Forbidden West Piggyback strategy guide, as spotted by Push Square, was made available for pre-order recently and has noted that the game will feature more than 40 machines. There include the Bristleback, Burrowers, Clamberjaws, and Slitherfangs we’ve seen the the trailers thus far. Comparatively, Horizon Zero Dawn had 26 metal creatures to take on.

This is all promising stuff as the combat against the machines in Horizon Zero Dawn was one of its best parts.

You would have player character Aloy scan a machine to identify its strengths and weaknesses and then attempt to expose them by shooting off dangerous parts, exploiting their vulnerable components or weaknesses to elemental attacks. But on top of this, different machines had varied behaviours and attack patterns making them both challenging and fun to fight.

Horizon Forbidden West is set to build upon this, as well as seemingly making human combat more dynamic with some smart moves.

But on top of this, the strategy guide hints at a wider range of quests and locations to explore in the game. The guide is 650 pages long, which is a pretty solid indicator that Horizon Forbidden West won’t be a small or constrained game.

Of course, size doesn't always matter when it comes to games; quality is more important than quantity. So we’re hoping that developer Guerrilla Games ensures the extra content fuels the development of Aloy as a character and helps shed more insight into the game’s story and lore rather than just add more items to collect.

Horizon Forbidden West is set to be the first big PS5 exclusive of 2022, so we have high hopes for it, particularly after the success of Deathloop and Returnal from last year.

If a bright post, post apocalyptic world isn’t to your taste then Elden Ring is coming out this month as well and offers an open world steeped in dark fantasy and savage combat.