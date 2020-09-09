Home Depot Black Friday 2020 dates announced — what you need to know

Home Depot Black Friday deals will begin as early as November 1. The retailer says it will extend its holiday sales from early November through December, instead of just focusing on the day after Thanksgiving.

Most of us know that Black Friday isn't a 24-hour event, so Home Depot's news isn't that groundbreaking. However, Home Depot is one of many retailers who are adjusting their Black Friday strategies around the pandemic.

Already, Target has announced that it will begin Black Friday discounts in October, whereas Walmart says it will close its doors on Black Friday and will likely launch deals way in anticipation of the holiday season.

For consumers, this means Black Friday deals will start earlier than ever as retailers rapidly shift gears from Halloween to Christmas.

Home Depot Black Friday deals — what to expect

For a look at what kind of Home Depot Black Friday deals to expect in November, all you need to do is look at Home Depot's Labor Day discounts. Throughout the holiday weekend, Home Depot took 40% off kitchen appliances, up to $175 off power tools from DeWalt and Milwaukee, and half-off home items including mattresses and furniture.

Remember, Black Friday is the best time of year for sales, so you can expect even more aggressive price cuts from Home Depot as the date approaches. In addition, Home Depot said it would offer shoppers more flexibility with options for free shipping, curbside pick-up, or in-store pickup. Home Depot announced that you'll even be able to get a fresh Christmas tree delivered straight to your doorstep.

Meanwhile, shoppers who use the Home Depot mobile app will have exclusive access to view deals in November before they go live online.

Make sure to bookmark this page for the latest news and updates on Home Depot Black Friday deals.