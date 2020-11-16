Holy crap! This 75-inch 4K TV is only $499 in Best Buy Black Friday sale

November's Black Friday TV deals are coming in hot, especially for larger TVs. If you've been waiting for an epic big-screen score, this Best Buy Black Friday deal will drop your jaw to the floor.

Today only, Best Buy has the TCL 75-inch 4K Android TV on sale for $499.99. (To see the sale price, you must sign into your free My Best Buy account. It's fast and free to sign up if you haven't yet). That's $300 off and one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen this month.

TCL 75" 4K Android TV: was $799 now $499 @ Best Buy

The 75-inch 4-Series 4K Android TV is one of the best TV values around. You get 4K resolution, HDR10/HLG support, and three HDMI ports. It also features built-in Chromecast, which gives you easy access to thousands of apps and streaming content. It's now at its lowest price ever. (You must sign into your free My Best Buy account to see the sale price).

The TCL 4-Series packs plenty of excellent features for this price point. Although we didn't review this model, we found TCL's 4-Series generally offers speedy response times — which means it's great for gamers — and a respectable 4K viewing experience. It also includes HDR10/HLG support to make the colors look as bright and realistic as possible. However, keep in mind there's no local dimming on this set.

Did we mention this TV measures 75 inches? For the price, you'd be hard pressed to find as good as a TV for as little as $499. If you're still on the prowl for savings, check out all the Best Buy Black Friday deals we're watching right now.