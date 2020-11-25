Holy crap! $169 AirPods Pro Black Friday deal drops today

Black Friday deals have been coming in hard and fast, and another wave of them is kicking off tonight for Walmart’s Black Friday deals . This includes the lowest price ever on the AirPods Pro.

Starting at 7pm ET, the Apple AirPods Pro will be just $169 at Walmart . That’s $80 off the normal price and is, by far, the cheapest we’ve ever seen these wireless earbuds. You definitely don’t want to miss this one.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $169 @ Walmart

November 25 7pm ET: One of the best AirPods Black Friday deals of all time just arrived, with Walmart selling the AirPods Pro for just $169. The sale will last through November 28, so we hope that means there will be plenty of stock. This would be $80 off and the cheapest price ever for the AirPods Pro. View Deal

The best price we’ve seen the AirPods Pro so far is $189 at Woot, but Walmart’s deal slashes another $20 off that price and makes it a must-buy for iPhone owners.

They’re one of the best wireless earbuds you can buy right now, and as you’ll see in our AirPods Pro review we found that Apple’s most advanced wireless earbuds offered a comfortable in-ear design, powerful active noise cancelling activation, crystal clear calls (thanks to its three microphones) great sound and the convenience of Hey Siri support.

It’s safe to say the AirPods Pro is a massive improvement over the standard AirPods, particularly where comfort is involved. In fact they’re so light and comfortable that we completely forgot we were wearing them during our workout test.

They’re also powered by Apple’s H1 chip, which ensures they’ll instantly connect to your iPhone or iPad. That’s yet another advantage for iPhone owners, because nobody likes dealing with the nonsense of pairing Bluetooth headphones.

Frankly, we don’t think we’re going to see a better price on the AirPods Pro anytime soon. Certainly not before the launch of the AirPods Pro 2, which are currently expected to arrive towards the end of 2021. So when this deal goes live we would act fast.

Then once you’ve done that you can check out all the other Black Friday deals that are available right now.