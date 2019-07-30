Here's Our Best Look Yet at the Galaxy Watch Active 2 (Plus an Official Release Date)

Ever since the Galaxy Watch Active impressed us earlier this year, we've been curious about Samsung's follow up to the best Android smartwatch yet (and the most formidable Apple Watch rival we've tested.)

Just days before Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy Watch Active 2 on August 5, images of the smartwatch have leaked out on the internet.

Documents including device images filed by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) credit the government agency for the leak, as discovered by Droid Life.

(Image credit: Droid Life)

Front images and a back render of the not-yet-announced Galaxy Watch Active 2 don't suggest any surprises. The design is mostly unchanged from the first edition, still featuring a round face. It's outlined by a thin bezel (rumored to be a touch-enabled bezel) and will sport a 40mm aluminum or stainless steel case. Back illustrations also confirm the Galaxy Watch Active 2 offers 4 GB of storage, GPS-functionality, and 5ATM water resistance.

While these images only show one Galaxy Watch Active 2 model, Samsung might offer an alternative version of the wearable that supports LTE connectivity. Multiple sites have also reported there will be a 44mm sized option, too. It's unclear if the larger model will also feature the LTE functionality.

Today (June 30) Samsung newsroom released a teaser video on YouTube that reveals the Galaxy Watch Active 2 will be properly announced on August 5 2019 (that's two days before Samsung's highly anticipated Unpacked keynote.) We'll be rounding up all of the Galaxy Watch Active 2 news until then.