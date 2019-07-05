Here’s Another Sign the Galaxy Note 10+ Will Add an Extra Rear Camera

Another sign has popped up that points to the Galaxy Note 10 adding a time-of-flight camera when Samsung unveils the phone next month.

Galaxy Note 10+ render (Image credit: Subhanshu Ambhore/@Sudhanshu1414)

Time-of-flight lenses provide accurate spatial perception, supporting a range of features from 3D recognition to apps offering augmented reality. A phone with a good time-of-flight camera should be able to deliver improved bokeh in portrait mode captures, realistic AR placement and smooth gesture navigation.

Many Samsung watchers expect the upcoming Note 10 release to follow the lead of Samsung’s Galaxy S10 5G, which includes a ToF lens among its four rear cameras. The latest evidence comes from ETNews (via BGR) which reports that a Samsung supplier is building a plant in Vietnam that will mass produce ToF sensors. Back in May, ETNews reported that a different Samsung supplier was ramping up ToF sensor production as well.

Leaked renders purporting to show off Samsung’s upcoming phone already are featuring a rear ToF sensor. New Galaxy Note 10 and 10+ renders posted on Twitter today (July 5) by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore show off an extra ToF sensor appearing on the 10+. Ambhore has a track record of some accurate smartphone leaks, though there’s no guarantee these images reflect the official, finalized design.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ case renders from all angles.1/2#Samsung #GalaxyNote10Plus #GalaxyNote10Pro pic.twitter.com/fCwtzjUCczJuly 5, 2019



The Note 10 is expected to come in two versions, with the standard Note 10 featuring an LED flash next to its new triple-lens rear camera. The larger Galaxy Note 10+ is expected to include a fourth TOF sensor and one other sensor in addition to the LED flash.

The Galaxy Note 10 is expected to be unveiled at Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event on August 7, and should go on sale in the weeks to follow.