Here’s a Razor-Sharp Sample From the World’s First 64-MP Camera Phone

It seems that the world’s first smartphone with a 64-megapixel camera is going to come from Redmi. As reported by GizmoChina, the company has just released a sample of the camera sensor’s abilities on the social Chinese network Weibo. And I have to admit it’s impressive.

Just look at the cat’s hair, the eye detail, and the lack of grain.

The next Redmi flagship is going to use the insane Samsung Isocell Bright GW1 64-megapixel f1/1.72 sensor. This sensor is meant to compete against Sony’s IMX586 48-megapixel sensor, which now dominates the industry.

The new sensor is not just a gimmick. The Korean company is not cramming more pixels into the same area, which will just diminish the light sensitivity and increase the noise. Rather than reducing the size of the pixels from the current 0.8 micrometer mark, the GW1 has a bigger area, keeping the same dot size.

Redmi’s new flagship will be able to produce 9,215 x 6,812-pixel images under normal lighting conditions. In the dark, the sensor can join four pixels into one to multiply its photosensitivity using Samsung’s tetracell technology and remosaic algorithm. In theory, this may best the amazing see-in-the-dark abilities of Huawei’s P30 phone but we will have to wait to test this ourselves.

Redmi already teased the usage of Samsung technology in a June 24 post on Chinese social network Weibo. Back then, the company announced that it will release the phone in the second half of 2019. We are already in that second half — and today’s teaser may be the indication that the former Xiaomi subsidiary is ready to launch the new phone. It looks like, indeed, they will beat everyone else to the punch.