Here are all the insane Black Friday gaming deals you can get right now

Don't wait until later this week -- Black Friday has effectively started for gamers. We combed through an epic list of Walmart Black Friday deals and below picked out our favorite sales. Y'know, the ones we'd actually buy ourselves. That includes PS4 Black Friday deals and Xbox One X Black Friday deals — all in one spot.

It's worth noting that we've yet to see any significant Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals. Sure, there are a few bundles out there, but so far we haven't seen any major dollar-off Nintendo Switch sales, so we're recommending you put that credit card away — for now at least. Likewise, no retailer has touched the Nintendo Switch Lite. (It hit $169 back in September and we predict at least one retailer will offer that price again this month).

But don't worry, we'll add those deals as soon as they come. In the meantime, here are the best cheap gaming deals you missed last night. Hope you slept well!

Consoles

PS4 w/ 3-Games: was $249 now $199

Although this was marked as a Nov. 27 doorbuster, Walmart now has the PS4 "Only on PlayStation" Bundle on sale for $199. It comes with The Last of Us Remastered, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn. That's similar to the sale Walmart offered last Black Friday (albeit with different games).View Deal

Sony PS4 Pro Call of Duty Bundle: was $399 now $299

This is the best Black Friday deal we've seen so far. Get the PS4 Pro Call of Duty Bundle on sale for just $299. Not only is that the cheapest price ever for the PS4 Pro, but you're also getting a free game. View Deal

Sony PS4 Pro: was $399 now $299

If Walmart's main PS4 Pro bundle deal sells out, you can still get the PS4 Pro console for $299. Sure, there's no game included, but this is still the best price we've seen for Sony's 4K console and an amazing deal on its own. View Deal

Xbox One S All Digital Console: was $249 now $149

The all-digital version of the Xbox One S lets you enjoy disc-free gaming. The 1TB console comes with downloads of Forza Horizon 3, Fortnite Battle Royale, and Minecraft.View Deal

Xbox One S Star Wars Bundle: was $299 now $199 @ Walmart

This Xbox One S Star Wars bundle includes a 1TB Xbox One S console, an Xbox One wireless controller, and a full-game download of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. View Deal

Xbox One X Star Wars Bundle: was $499 now $349

This bundle includes a 1TB Xbox One X console, an Xbox wireless controller, and a full-game download of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition. View Deal

Accessories

PS4 DualShock 4 Wireless Controller: was $59 now $39

The Sony PS4 DualShock controller features a multitouch, clickable touchpad for new gameplay possibilities. There's also a built-in speaker and stereo headset jack. Walmart also has the Fortnite Neo Versa DualShock 4 controller with Fortnite content on sale for $39.99. View Deal

Call of Duty Modern Warfare: was $59 now $38

The hottest game of the season is currently on sale. Currently, Walmart has Call of Duty Modern Warfare on sale for 38. That's the cheapest it's been since it launched. View Deal