Heat vs Bucks live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs online

Heat vs Bucks start time, channel The Heat vs Bucks live stream begins Saturday, May 22nd at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT. It will air on ESPN.

The Heat vs Bucks live stream will be the first of Miami’s long road to repeat as Eastern Conference Champions, while Milwaukee will look to make the start to that journey as bumpy as possible in this NBA playoffs live stream .

Last postseason, the Heat were the class of their conference. They lost just three games leading up to their Finals appearance where they eventually lost to the Lakers in 6 games. One of the teams they rolled through was the Milwaukee Bucks.

Jimmy Butler dropped 40 points on the then top-seeded Bucks in game one of their second-round match-up and never looked back. Miami would go on to take the best of seven series in five games. This year the Heat have a lot of the same fire power. Butler still has one of the NBA’s best centers in Bam Adebayo and one the league’s best young sharpshooters in Tyler Herro. They’ll be looking for more of the same this year against the Bucks.

While the Heat have a lot of the same cast returning, the Bucks bulked up since last year’s playoff meeting. Milwaukee added veteran guard Jrue Holiday in the offseason and acquired a solid defensive bench presence in PJ Tucker at the trade deadline. Despite the additions the Bucks’ fate will ultimately be decided by the play of their MVP and All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The “Great Freak” won his second MVP award last season averaging 29.5 points per game, but netted just 21.8 ppg against the Heat in the conference semifinals last year. That dip in production led to many questioning Antetokounmpo’s “clutch gene.” He’ll be looking to end all that talk starting with Miami.

The Heat enter the series as the East’s 6th-seed, while the Bucks are the 3rd. Milwaukee is a 5-point favorite in game 1, where the over/under is 227 points.

How to avoid Heat vs Bucks blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Heat vs Bucks live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. View Deal

Heat vs Bucks live streams in the US

In the U.S. Heat vs Bucks airs on ESPN, tipping off at 2 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV and FuboTV. But you will probably want to go with Sling, as while ESPN and TNT (the other big NBA channel) are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35 — TNT isn't on Fubo.

Both are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but you might be annoyed to learn Sling doesn't have ABC (which you can get with one of the best TV antennas). That said, ESPN3 is simulcasting ABC NBA playoff games, so you'll be good with sling.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes ESPN, as well as other top networks like Bravo, FX, MTV and USA. Plus, it's got NBA TV (in the $5.99 fubo Extra add-on), which will have other playoff games.View Deal

Heat vs Bucks live streams in the UK

British basketball fans rely on Sky Sports to see the Heat vs Bucks live stream. The game will air at 7 p.m. BST on Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Arena.

Heat vs Bucks live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada may be out of luck, as we're not seeing Heat vs Bucks listed on Saturday's schedule for TSN or SportsNet. It could be added, though, so stay tuned.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.