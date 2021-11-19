HBO Max has a terrible new bug hitting iPhones and iPads

Tom's Guide has just found the latest weird and annoying HBO Max bug. Yes, after many months of HBO Max working pretty well, the app has surfaced another bug, and it's also on Apple devices.

To check it out for yourself, update to the latest version of the HBO Max app on iPhone or iPad (version 50.60.0) and try watching a show or movie with AirPods connected. You'll see your show, but with an annoying overlay graphic that says "streaming video to another display."

We've got an example taken while streaming the latest episode of Succession below. It's hilarious.

(Image credit: Henry T. Casey)

But this isn't exactly hilarious, or new. This past summer, the HBO Max Apple TV app was so buggy that the version of the app had to be rolled back. We wouldn't be surprised to see that happen again. The service also crashed briefly during one day that month.

We're not the only ones to experience this issue, a r/iOS Reddit thread has popped up with four commenters also noting the bug.

An HBO Max support rep, via Twitter DMs, told Tom's Guide that "You're not the only one experiencing this. We're aware of the issue and will have a fix out on the App Store as soon as possible. In the meantime, you can stream without headphones or with another device." Which is a non-solution for anyone out and about who doesn't want to be that annoying person who is blasting a show or movie on their device.

For now, we'll be watching HBO Max on our TVs and web browsers, which is the way most people probably interact with the service, but anyone who was hoping to catch up with Curb, Insecure or Succession while they're on the go is probably annoyed.

We've reached out to HBO Max for further comment, and will update this story as it evolves.

We at Tom's Guide really like the shows and movies on HBO Max, especially Succession. That's why it's our top pick for the best streaming service right now. But bugs like this don't help matters.