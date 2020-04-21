HBO Max release date, launch info, originals, Friends reunion

HBO Max is joining the already-crowded streaming market, since AT&T-owned WarnerMedia has decided that what we all really need is yet another subscription offering where we can watch a mix of old TV shows, previously released movies and some original programming.

HBO Max recently announced its launch date, May 27, as well as the original shows that will debut on day one, including new takes on classic franchises like Looney Tunes and Sesame Street. They will join a vast library of 10,000 hours of programming from the Warner Bros. and HBO archives. Already, the company made available some free HBO shows and movies as a "goodwill gesture" during the quarantine, but also possibly to get people hooked on its content in advance of HBO Max's launch.

HBO Max, which will cost $14.99/month, will go up against established behemoths like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon, as well as newer players like Disney Plus already has millions of subscribers, and Apple TV Plus is trying to gain traction.

So how does HBO Max make a play for all those eyeballs that might otherwise be fixed on rival streaming services? An extensive library of WarnerMedia-owned programming figures heavily into HBO Max's game plan, as does a slate of exclusive original content from heavy-hitters like George R. R. Martin, J. J. Abrams, Ridley Scott, Ellen DeGeneres, Greg Berlanti, Meryl Streep, Lupita Nyong'o and more.

Here's what to expect from HBO Max when WarnerMedia flips the switch on its new service.

HBO Max will launch May 27, 2020, WarnerMedia confirmed via a press release.

In an announcement on April 21, WarnerMedia revealed the date as well as the original shows that will debut on day one. They also released teasers for those shows (more on that below).

HBO Max price

HBO Max will cost $14.99 when it launches in May, the same price HBO Now currently is, but with a whole lot more content to watch. Current HBO subscribers will get HBO Max for free.

But HBO Max is pretty pricey compared to its rivals. Even after recent price hikes, a standard Netflix subscription still costs $13 a month. Hulu's plans start at $6 a month. Even a $119-a-year Amazon Prime membership breaks down to $13 a month, and you get benefits like free shipping and access to special Amazon deals on top of access to Prime Video and its slate of TV shows and movies.

But with everything HBO Max is expected to deliver, $15 a month might not be too much to ask. Will people subscribe solely to get their Friends fix? Maybe not. But with exclusive content and Warner Bros. movies combined with all of the prestige series that make HBO great, HBO Max could woo subscribers away from Netflix.

HBO Max Friends episodes and Friends reunion

HBO Max will have all of the episodes of NBC's Friends show at launch, but the cast reunion special that's been announced and anticipated is not going forward as early as expected.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that production of the Friends reunion special won't start production until May at the earliest. The delays are tied to the changes we've made during the COVID-19 pandemic.

HBO Max vs HBO Now

If you heard WarnerMedia announce the new HBO Max name for its service in July, you may have been confused. Isn't there already an HBO streaming service, you might have wondered.

Indeed, there is. That would be HBO Now, which is how you can currently get HBO's programming without having to subscribe to a cable TV package. Pay $15 a month for HBO Now, and you get HBO's current original programming, an archive of old shows and a selection of movies on any mobile device, set-top box or web browser.

And don't confuse either HBO Max or HBO Now with HBO Go. That latter offering is how people with HBO subscriptions through their cable provider can watch HBO programming when they're not near a TV set. That's a lot of HBOs to keep track of!

If you're already an HBO subscriber, you'll get access to HBO Max for free. HBO Now and HBO Go aren't going away, but WarnerMedia says HBO Max will be the "workhorse" of the company's streaming offerings. Existing HBO services will continue as-is.

HBO Max content

Well, obviously, HBO will be included with the price of admission. It's right there in the name. But considering that you can already stream HBO content — whether through the aforementioned HBO Now or as an add-on to services like Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV Channels — HBO Max is going to have to bring more to the party if it's expecting to attract subscribers. To that end, WarnerMedia plans to draw on its vast library of shows and movies as well a slate of original content.

The company will offer 10,000 hours of content to stream starting May 27, including the entirety of HBO.

The library will also include movies and TV series from Warner Bros.’ 100-year content collection, New Line, library titles from DC, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes, a selection of classic films curated in partnership with TCM, and more. HBO Max will also offer an extensive selection of third-party acquired series and movie titles.

More than 1,800 movies will live on HBO Max at launch, including the latest box office hits and all of DC Comics' live-action movies from the last decade (and every DC Batman and Superman film from the last 40 years).

The wonderful Studio Ghibli library — featuring huge titles such as Howl’s Moving Castle, Kiki’s Delivery Service, My Neighbor Totoro, Princess Mononoke and Spirited Away — will be a part of the HBO Max library. While John Oliver joked that HBO Max feels more like TV than HBO, this high-art library helps give HBO Max some gravitas.

In August, news broke that the BBC Studios sci-fi drama Doctor Who is landing its Tardis exclusively on HBO Max. All 11 seasons, including the Subscription Video On Demand (SVOD) debut of the 11th season. Other BBC shows headed to HBO Max include the original The Office, Top Gear, Luther and The Honorable Woman.

One of the marquee attractions will be Friends. WarnerMedia says HBO Max will be the exclusive streaming home for all 236 episodes of the long-running TV series. The Fresh Prince of Bel Air and Pretty Little Liars will live at HBO Max, too, and the new service will be where you can stream Warner Bros.-produced dramas airing on The CW Network (Riverdale, for example.) South Park's existing library of 23 seasons will be on HBO Max, and the next three seasons will land on the service exclusively after airing on Cartoon Network.

HBO Max originals

HBO Max will also have several dozen original series, alongside HBO's existing originals. More on that below.

Love Life — romantic comedy starring Anna Kendrick:

On the Record -—Sundance 2020 Official Selection feature documentary:

Other HBO Max originals include the following:

Legendary — underground ballroom dance competition series (watch teaser)

Craftopia — hosted by YouTube sensation LaurDIY (watch teaser)

Looney Tunes Cartoons — all new episodes (watch teaser)

Sesame Workshop’s The Not Too Late Show with Elmo (watch teaser)

HBO Max original series will continue to roll out after launch day. They include the the highly anticipated Friends unscripted cast reunion special, as well as a mix of dramas, comedies and reality shows. Here's a look at their upcoming lineup:

The Flight Attendant — starring and executive produced by Kaley Cuoco, based on the novel by Chris Bohjalian

— starring and executive produced by Kaley Cuoco, based on the novel by Chris Bohjalian Doom Patrol — all-new original episodes of the critically acclaimed DC fan favorite

— all-new original episodes of the critically acclaimed DC fan favorite Search Party — the return of the critically beloved mystery comedy with a brand new season

— the return of the critically beloved mystery comedy with a brand new season Expecting Amy , a three-part documentary series about comedian Amy Schumer’s life on tour during her difficult pregnancy

, a three-part documentary series about comedian Amy Schumer’s life on tour during her difficult pregnancy Raised by Wolves — a sci-fi series from director and executive producer Ridley Scott

— a sci-fi series from director and executive producer Ridley Scott Close Enough — adult animated comedy about the surreal life of a millennial family living with roommates

— adult animated comedy about the surreal life of a millennial family living with roommates Adventure Time: Distant Lands- BMO — the first of four breakout specials resurrecting Cartoon Network’s award-winning franchise

And even more originals are in the works. HBO Max has inked deals with Reese Witherspoon to produce two films for the streaming service and TV producer Greg Berlanti, whom you may know as the brains behind shows like Arrow, The Flash and others (his first project is The Flight Attendant). His production company will also be making a series based on the DC Comics superhero Green Lantern.

Oh, and there's a little show, you might care about. The Game of Thrones Prequel: House of The Dragon. It's probably gonna be a big deal.

Gossip Girl — a reboot/sequel of the teen drama

— a reboot/sequel of the teen drama Dune: The Sisterhood — Director Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049) adapts the Brian Herbert/Kevin Anderson based on Frank Herber's sci-fi classic.

— Director Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049) adapts the Brian Herbert/Kevin Anderson based on Frank Herber's sci-fi classic. Tokyo Vice — Jake Adelstein’s non-fiction work on the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department gets turned into a series.

— Jake Adelstein’s non-fiction work on the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department gets turned into a series. Gremlins — The 1980s movie becomes an animated series.

— The 1980s movie becomes an animated series. Station Eleven — Emily St. John Mandel's novel will be turned into a limited-run series.

— Emily St. John Mandel's novel will be turned into a limited-run series. Made for Love — A 10-episode adaptation of Alissa Nutting's novel.

— A 10-episode adaptation of Alissa Nutting's novel. Rap Sh*t — a series from Issa Rae focusing on the Miami music scene.

HBO Max impact on other AT&T streaming services

AT&T already offers DirecTV Now, a streaming service that provides access to live TV programming for a monthly fee, with packages starting at $50 a month. At first glance, the two services would seem to be courting different audiences — live television versus a library of shows and movies — AT&T has essentially confirmed that the future of DirecTV Now will be intertwined with the streaming service coming next year.

In a CNBC report from June, AT&T indicated that it planned to merge DirecTV Now into its then-unnamed WarnerMedia streaming service, though no time frame was given on when that would happen.

Then, when AT&T announced its quarterly earnings in July, the company confirmed that HBO Max would offer both live TV and sporting events. Some live sports will be exclusives, courtesy of AT&T-owned B/R Live.