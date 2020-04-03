Free HBO shows and movies you can watch now: Sopranos, Succession and more

Bada bing! The Sopranos is now one of HBO's free shows and movies, so you can catch up with Tony Soprano and his crew without paying for an HBO subscription.

In a gesture of goodwill, HBO is making almost 500 hours of programming available to stream on HBO Go and HBO Now for free — without a subscription — and without ads. The nine shows and 20 movies from Warner Bros. will be available starting today (April 3) and stream for free for a limited time.

HBO already offers select episodes of its series for free, but now you can watch every episode of nine shows:

Ballers (5 seasons)

Barry (2 seasons)

Silicon Valley (7 seasons)

Six Feet Under (5 seasons)

The Sopranos (6 seasons)

Succession (2 seasons)

True Blood (7 seasons)

Veep (7 seasons)

The Wire (5 seasons)

The 20 free HBO movies made available come from its sister studio, Warner Bros., and include hits like Detective Pikachu, Happy Feet 2 and Crazy, Stupid, Love. Also streaming for free are 10 HBO documentaries, including the recent series McMillions and The Case Against Adnan Syed.

Notably absent from the list is Game of Thrones and more recent HBO hits like Watchmen and Westworld.

The free HBO content move comes at a time when millions of Americans are staying at home due to COVID-19 pandemic regulations. With many 2020 movie releases being delayed since theaters are shut down, many are turning to streaming services for entertainment. WarnerMedia said that streaming on HBO Now was up more than 40% in recent weeks.

Any Americans displaced abroad, currently living outside of the country will have a hard time taking advantage of this perk. But, if you have a VPN — ExpressVPN is our favorite, due to speed and support and a great money back guarantee — you can sign into that, select the United States, and binge to your high-brow heart’s content.

Other streaming services have also stepped up to provide content, both for free and for their subscribers. Disney Plus pushed up the releases of Frozen 2 and Onward. CBS All-Access is offering a free month-long trial, so you can binge Star Trek: Picard.

Of course, HBO's free shows and movies aren't an entirely altruistic gesture. It's also a clever way to get people hooked on their content ahead of the launch of HBO Max in May.