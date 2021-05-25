Hawks vs Knicks live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs game 2 online

Hawks vs Knicks start time, channel The Hawks vs Knicks live stream will begin Wednesday, May 26th at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT. It will air on TNT.

The Hawks vs Knicks live stream has a lot to live up to after game one’s thrilling finish. Will we see another back-and-forth battle or will one team take control throughout this NBA playoffs live stream ?

Game one of the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks’ first round playoff series was a down to the wire slugfest. The lead changed hands five times in the final three minutes until Trae Young hit a runner with less than a second left on the clock, icing the game for the Hawks and quieting the 15,047 fans at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Atlanta took game one, 107-105.

Young was the Hawks leading scorer in the win, netting a game-high 32 points. Atlanta also got their usual burst from Lou Williams off the bench. The NBA’s all-time leading bench scorer dropped 13 points in 13 minutes of play. Atlanta will look to get Clint Capella going in game two. The 27-year-old center scored just nine points in game one, but did his part on the glass recording 13 rebounds to lead the Hawks.

If anyone wants to see their play rise in game two though, it’s Julius Randle. The Knicks leading scorer had a double-double in the game but came up with just 15 points on 6 for 23 shooting. That’s a shooting percentage of 26%, nearly 20% below his season average. Alec Burks picked up the slack for New York scoring 27 points in the loss, including two clutch buckets that briefly grabbed the lead for New York in the final two minutes of the game.

The Knicks are 2-point favorites in game two. The over/under is 212.5.

How to avoid Hawks vs Knicks blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Hawks vs Knicks live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN.



Hawks vs Knicks live streams in the US

In the U.S. Hawks vs Knicks airs on TNT, tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV (we love FuboTV for a lot of sports, but it doesn't have TNT). ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35. Sling will be a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3, and Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

Sling and Fubo are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but we go with Sling here even though it doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas), as those games will be on ESPN3.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package.

Hawks vs Knicks live streams in the UK

British basketball fans just need Sky Sports... but not tonight. The Hawks vs Knicks live stream isn't on Sky Sports.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., as an alternative.

Hawks vs Knicks live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Hawks vs Knicks live streams. The game is on TSN4.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.