Hawks vs Bucks live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs Game 2 online

Hawks vs Bucks start time, channel The Hawks vs Bucks live stream will begin Friday, June 25th at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT.

It will air on TNT, which is available on Sling TV — which is currently on sale down to $10 for the first month.

The Hawks vs Bucks live stream finds Giannis Antetokounmpo trying to lead his team to a win, before heading to Atlanta. Meanwhile Trae Young and the Hawks go for a 2-0 series in this NBA playoffs live stream.

There was a moment in Game 1 where you just knew it was going to be a Hawks victory. At the 2:30 mark of the third quarter Trae Young crossed-over Jrue Holiday and himself wide open at the top of the key. He held the ball for a second and a half, or perhaps to a Bucks fan, what felt like an hour.

No one came out to contest the open opportunity. When no one rose to the occasion, Young gave a little shoulder shimmy, rose up and knocked down a three that gave Atlanta a 86-78 lead. There was no overcoming that swagger. Even if the Bucks came back and took a lead, which they did, they wouldn’t hold it for very long. The Hawks simply had it Wednesday night.

The 22-year-old Young continues to impress in his first postseason, dropping a new playoff career high 48 points on the Bucks in Game 1 while also recording 11 assists. Young became the first Hawk to score 48 points in a playoff game since Dominique Wilkins in 1998.

After Young’s third quarter shimmy, the Bucks did fight back and took a seven-point lead on a Jrue Holiday three with 4:18 remaining in the fourth, but John Collins responded with a dunk and Young finished with nine points in the final 3:30 of the game to help close out the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with a team-high 34 points and was an assist shy of a triple-double. Holiday netted 33 points for Milwaukee.

The Bucks host the Hawks in Game 2 as 7.5-point home favorites. The over/under is 226.5.

How to avoid Hawks vs Bucks blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Hawks vs Bucks live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Hawks vs Bucks live streams in the US

In the U.S. Hawks vs Bucks airs on TNT tipping off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday, June 25.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV, one of the picks on our best streaming services list. We love Fubo TV too, but it doesn't have TNT.

And don't worry that Sling doesn't have ABC (which you can get with one of the best TV antennas). ESPN3 is simulcasting ABC NBA playoff games, so you'll be good with Sling.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Hawks vs Bucks live stream in the UK

British basketball fans rely on Sky Sports, where the Hawks vs Bucks live stream will be live available. Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena will have the game starting at 1:30 a.m. BST.

NBA League Pass is available in the U.K..

Hawks vs Bucks live stream live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada just need TSN for this event. TSN1 will have the Hawks vs Bucks live stream at 8:30 p.m. ET.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.