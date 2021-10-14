Hawkeye trailer reveals schedule change with super-sized premiere

The new Hawkeye reveal shows that Disney Plus and Marvel know we can't wait to open our presents. In a cute and explosion-packed new trailer, we learn that the first two episodes of Hawkeye will debut together Nov. 24.

The trailer is presented with Andy Williams' holiday classic "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year" in the background and shows us a little more than we learned in the first trailer. Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and potential successor Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) are bonding in their own sort of way, while Barton has told his family he'll be home in time for the holidays.

The trailer starts off with Clint talking about how his family was in New York City for the holidays — including a brief clip of a Steve Rogers Broadway musical, with a fake Thor wielding a fake Mjolnir — but it's revealed that the Bartons had to split up when criminals attacked them.

The best moment of the trailer arrives when Maria Bishop fires an explosive arrow, and she can't hide her excitement. We also see Barton play-sword fighting at a Renaissance Faire-like event, which could be his most humanizing moment yet.

Check it out for yourself:

Analysis: Why Disney did this

Putting episodes one and two out on the same day means the six-part series will conclude Dec. 22, and not Dec. 29 as originally expected.

This is probably why Disney is making that change: Dec. 29 is the release date for Book of Boba Fett, and Disney Plus has never released an episode of a Star Wars show on the same day as a Marvel show episode. Why would it start now?

This sort of schedule adjustment is the kind of thing that shows Disney loves to focus on only one big property at a time. Early November is for Eternals, the next upcoming Marvel movie, while the Ms. Marvel Disney Plus series looks delayed until early 2022.

As for the Spider-Man: No Way Home movie bowing five days after the Hawkeye finale? Because Disney shares the rights to Spider-Man with Sony, we're guessing the Mouse House didn't have total control over the movie's release date.