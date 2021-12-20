Hawkeye episode 6 release date and time — here’s when you can watch

It's nearly time to watch Hawkeye episode 6, and, yes, this is the Hawkeye finale we've been waiting for. Not only did the previous episode spill the beans on Kingpin's involvement, but it also broke Kate Bishop's world into pieces with the reveal that her mother Eleanor is the one who put a hit out on Hawkeye.

Hawkeye episode 6 date and time and more Release time and date: 3 a.m. ET Wednesday (Dec. 22)

Cast: Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Vera Farmiga, Florence Pugh

Showrunner: Jonathan Igla

Episodes: 6

But, yes, Hawkeye episode 5 set up the big finale that Disney and Marvel have teased in trailers (the latest is below) for a while. A big bash at Rockefeller Plaza, in front of the giant Christmas tree. And it looks like sides have formed.

Clint Barton and Kate Bishop are in need of some allies, and so we're wondering which of the two established tweeners (read: neither purely good or bad) we've met will cross the big boss. Echo is a big possibility, as she's about to get her own show (would Marvel give a villain their own show?!). And Yelena? After her girls' night mac & cheese meal with Kate? That wouldn't surprise us at all.

All that's left is Jack Duquesne freeing himself from the custody that Eleanor called, which seems highly plausible. The question is, will he turn on her? Or was that cop call a ruse all along?

How to watch Hawkeye episode 6 on Disney Plus

The Hawkeye finale, unlike the next Netflix Marvel character headed to the MCU, isn't hard to find. The series is exclusively on Disney Plus, and episode 6 arrives (just like the first five) at 3 a.m. ET — this time on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

This is the fianle.

How to watch Hawkeye internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access.

Hawkeye episodes schedule

Fittingly, the holly jolly holiday adventurer known as Hawkeye will finish right before Christmas day. It's book-ended at the front by Thanksgiving, as the six-episode run began on Nov. 24