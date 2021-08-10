Halo infinite might need you to upgrade Xbox Series X storage

Halo Infinite is set to be the flagship Xbox Series X exclusive this winter, but the game’s file size could have console owners sweating. In fact, if the recently leaked install size is correct you might want to begin clearing some storage space or look into hard drive expansion options before launch.

An image of the Microsoft Store product page for the game has surfaced and if accurate it shows the game will require a massive 97.24GB of hard drive space. For comparison, the last entry in the series, Halo 5: Guardians, had an install size of 46GB at launch. Though this did balloon with subsequent updates.

While the Xbox Series X comes with a 1TB SSD as standard, only 802GB of that is useable. If this image is legitimate then Halo Infinite will demand a pretty hefty chunk of the console’s hard drive. On Xbox Series S the situation is even worse: the console comes with a 512GB SSD and just 364GB of useable storage — Halo Infinite will take almost a third of that itself.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

That said, Halo Infinite wouldn’t be the biggest Halo game in terms of install size. That dubious honor is currently held by Halo: The Master Chief Collection, which clocks in at a whopping 138GB.

Of course, 97.24GB would likely be the starting point for Halo Infinite; with an extensive suite of post-launch support already confirmed, it’s likely that over time the next Halo will require well over 100GB once updates start to roll out.

Xbox Series X owners who are already struggling for hard drive space might want to look into upgrading the console’s storage. This can be done either with one of the best external hard drives or with the official-licensed Seagate Storage Expansion Card which gives you an extra 1TB of storage but does cost an eyewatering $220.

The ease of SSD expansion is one area where the Xbox Series X definitely has the PS5 beat. So, if you do feel the need to increase your console storage ahead of the launch of Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 this year at least you’ll know the process will be simple. Even if upgrading your internal hard drive will cost you more than a whole year of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.