Halo 5 officially isn’t coming to PC — you'll have to wait for Halo Infinite

There’s bad news for all the Halo fans that prefer to play games on one of our best gaming PCs, because developer 343 Industries has declared there are no plans to bring Halo 5 to PC.

This clarification came about thanks to a leaked list from the Nvidia GeForce Now database, which suggested Halo 5 would be making it to Windows PCs in the near future. But that’s apparently not the case, despite every other Halo game being available on the PC thanks to the excellent Halo: The Master Chief Collection. In short, it looks like the next Halo PC game will be the upcoming Halo Infinite.

According to Nvidia the GeForce Now leak is actually legitimate, but here’s where it gets weird. The company told Wccftech that the titles on that list were only “released and/or speculative titles” that are “used only for internal tracking and testing." More to the point, being on that list is “neither confirming nor an announcement of any game."

Among the games listed on the GeForce Now document were pretty far out games like Half Life 2 remastered, Bioshock 2022, Titanfall 3, and remasters of the PS2-era Grand Theft Auto trilogy: GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas. Even a Steam version of Alan Wake Remastered, which would be odd considering that particular game is being published by Epic Games, which has it's own online store and platform.

As for Halo 5, 343i Community Director Brian Jarrad has confirmed that Halo 5 is not coming to PC. He speculates that the listing may have had something to do with Halo 5: Forge, which launched on PC back in 2016, but not the full game.

Maybe this was for "H5:Forge" but I can confirm there are no plans to bring H5 to PC. We know there's some demand for it, but as we've stated before, not in the cards as the studio is fully focused on Infinite and MCC. Will never say never, but nothing underway currentlySeptember 13, 2021 See more

Jarrad also added that the developer is completely focussed on Halo Infinite and the Master Chief Collection right now, but “never say never."

It would make sense for 343i to bring Halo 5 to PC eventually, seeing as how all the other Halo games are readily available on either Steam or the Microsoft store. But considering that Halo 5’s campaign was not very well received it’s certainly not going to be a particularly high priority.

Multiplayer might be a different story, but with Halo Infinite coming to PC on December 8, and the fact the Master Chief Collection is already available, means there likely isn’t much need for Halo 5’s multiplayer to make the jump either.

In other words, if anyone wants to play Halo 5 anytime soon they’re going to have to go out and buy an Xbox console. Thankfully, being an Xbox One title, which are pretty easy to come by, you won’t need to go to the effort of tracking Xbox Series X restocks.