GTA 5 is going free on PC today — here’s how to get it

Grand Theft Auto 5 is one of the most popular and enduring games of the past decade, and still enjoys a thriving online community from when it first launched in 2013. And if you've yet to jump in, it'll soon be free for PC players.

According to a now-deleted Epic Games Store tweet, Rockstar's popular open-world crime game will be free to download on PC until May 21, and will be "yours to keep forever." While the tweet is now gone, the Epic Games Store launcher suggests the game's arrival is imminent.

Tweet ad is deleted, so here you go pic.twitter.com/3oja0C3418May 14, 2020

As of this writing, the Epic Games Store's Free Games section has a "mystery game" that's set to be revealed in about three hours. Given the leaks and rumors about GTA 5 going free, that game is almost certainly Grand Theft Auto 5. So once the clock hits 8am PT/11am ET, expect the game to be available for free on Epic.

How to get GTA 5 on PC for free

In order to be ready to nab GTA 5 on PC for free, you'll need to download the Epic Games Store launcher and create an Epic Games account, which you can do at the official Epic Games website.

From there, simply scroll down to the 'Free Games' section of the store. Based on the timer on Epic's site, GTA 5 should unlock on May 14 at 8am PT/11am ET. You'll have until May 21 to secure the game for free.

If GTA 5's Epic Store system requirements are anything like those of the Steam version of the game, you'll need at least an Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600, 4GB of RAM, an Nvidia 9800GT/AMD 4870 or better and 72GB of storage to run the game. But the recommended spec starts at a Core i5 CPU, a GTX 660 or better and 8GB of RAM.

It's unclear if GTA 5 on the Epic Games Store will support cross-play with the Steam version of the game, which is worth keeping in mind if you plan on dabbling in the wildly popular and still-updated GTA Online portion of the game.

The Epic Games Store has been doling out free games every month since late 2018, with previous notable giveaways including The Witness, Overcooked, the Batman Arkham Collection and Rayman Legends. But GTA 5 is by far the biggest freebie the service has secured yet, and could be the perfect antidote to your lockdown boredom.