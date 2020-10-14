AeroGardens Prime Day deal lets you grow your own vegetables for under $100

A green thumb is not necessary to grow your own vegetables with the AeroGarden Harvest. This indoor hydroponic gardening system is one of the best Prime Day deals you can get right now, at 40% off of its usual price.

During the pandemic, many people have started gardening as a soothing hobby, or a way to produce their own food. But if all you could manage was to regrow scallions, that's OK! The AeroGarden Harvest deal will have you cultivating (and then eating) your own salad greens in no time.

AeroGardens Harvest: was $150 now $90 @ Amazon

The AeroGardens Harvest (White) with Heirloom Salad Seed Kit's price has been slashed by 40%. With this deal, you get the small, sleek, countertop appliance with high-efficiency grow lights and six pre-seeded grow pods of heirloom salad greens.View Deal

Seriously: You don't need any gardening experience to grow your own salad from scratch. The AeroGarden Harvest's control panel reminds you when to add water and plant food (included with purchase), plus it automatically turns lights on and off. There's no soil and no mess.

The pre-seeded, non-GMO pods will sprout within days, and you can harvest them in just a few weeks. This special Prime Day deal includes the heirloom salad kit, so get ready for a big bowl of Black Seeded Simpson, Deer Tongue, Parris Island, Marvel of 4 Seasons, Rouge D'iver and Red Sail.

The AeroGarden Harvest could make a great gift, or a way to treat yourself. Just imagine enjoying fresh, crisp greens in the middle of winter — no need to venture outside, or to the grocery store.

Shop all Prime Day sales at Amazon