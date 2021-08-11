Grand Theft Auto V on PS5 will officially run at 4K/60 fps

Grand Theft Auto V has been out for eight years, and it's available on a variety of different platforms. But thanks to its huge explorable world and its immersive Grand Theft Auto Online mode, the game still has a lot of life left in it. On November 11, the game debuts on Xbox Series X and PS5, and we now know that it will run at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second — at least on the latter console.

That information comes from the official PlayStation Blog in Germany, translated via Google Translate. The thrust of the post is simple enough: Sony highlights a variety of high-profile games coming out for PS4 and PS5 in the latter half of 2021. These titles include Sony exclusives, such as the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, as well as third-party fare, such as Tales of Arise. Right at the end of the post, though, Sony discusses Grand Theft Auto V, including its resolution and frame rate.

“You have never seen the criminal metropolis Los Santos so beautiful when the skyline shines thanks to a bold graphic update in crisp 4K resolution … [and] a smooth 60 fps,” the post explains.

Granted, “an eight-year-old game runs at a better graphical clip on the PS5” may not be earthshaking news, but it’s good to know that Rockstar and Sony have put some work into updating the game for modern platforms. Even the blog post itself acknowledges that many players have already experienced GTAV on PS3, then again on PS4.

For obvious reasons, the Sony blog post doesn’t discuss whether the Xbox Series X/S version of GTAV will feature similar graphical updates. However, since the Xbox Series X is slightly more powerful than the PS5, it seems logical that Microsoft’s console should be able to pull off the same trick. (The Xbox Series S caps out at 1440p resolution, but it should still be able to tackle the game at 60 fps.)

For readers who were curious what else they could expect on their PlayStation systems before the end of the year, the post also discussed Aliens: Fireteam Elite, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Life is Strange: True Colors, Deathloop, Battlefield 2042 and Ghostrunner. Whether you want multiplayer shooters, single-player shooters, traditional action/adventures or chaotic open worlds, there’s probably something coming out on the PS4 or PS5 before the end of the year to suit your tastes.

