Gotham Knights on PS4 and Xbox One just got canceled

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has confirmed that Gotham Knights is no longer coming to PS4 and Xbox One.

The Batman Arkham spinoff game was first unveiled in August 2020 and was announced as a cross-generation game that would be released on PS4 and Xbox One as well as the PS5 and Xbox Series X, which were at the time just a few months from launch.

However, Gotham Knights developer WB Montreal released an extended gameplay trailer, and eagle-eyed fans quickly spotted that the closing splash screen didn’t feature the PS4 or Xbox One logos. The news was quickly made officially via an announcement confirming that the PS4 and Xbox One versions are no longer in development.

"To provide players with the best possible gameplay experience, the game will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC and will not be available for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One consoles," said WB Montreal.

This news will no doubt disappoint gamers still playing on last-gen consoles, but it’s an understandable decision all the same. The PS4 and Xbox One are nine-years-old at this point, and for obvious reasons can’t keep pace with current gaming hardware.

While several recent games including Dying Light 2: Stay Human, Horizon Forbidden West and Elden Ring have been released across generations, the development team at WB Montreal may have felt Gotham Knights would be comprised by the PS4 and Xbox One’s aging tech and so decided to nix these versions.

As noted, this announcement came alongside a brand new look at Gotham Knights in action (Which you can see above). The latest extended gameplay presentation focuses on Red Hood and Nightwing. We see the crime fighting duo square off against a group of thugs, as well as how certain sequences play out differently depending on which of the four playable heroes you opt for.

The Batman franchise has a strong recent record when it comes to gaming, and Gotham Knights will hopefully continue that hot streak later this year. The game is currently scheduled to launch on October 25, 2022 on PS5, Xbox Series X and PC.